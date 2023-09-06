All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested

Barnsley FC boss Neill Collins makes a prediction regarding Sam Cosgrove and explains why his signing is good news for his fellow strikers

NEILL COLLINS is confident that new Barnsley signing Sam Cosgrove will get better with age after joining the Reds at the age of 26.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 6th Sep 2023, 12:29 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 13:54 BST

The East Yorkshireman, who joined on deadline day from Birmingham City, made his debut in Tuesday's EFL Trophy win over Grimsby Town.He provided an assist with the flick on for fellow deadline-day recruit and debutant Owen Dodgson's first-half opener in the 2-0 victory against the Mariners.

On the merits of Cosgrove, who has signed an initial two-year deal, Collins, whose side recorded a third successive triumph in all competitions, said: "It's something that gives defenders something to think about. I think he will help the other strikers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"As a striker, you might look at it as competition, but I think it will help them all because he will attract defenders and attention and can score goals.

Most Popular
New Barnsley signing Sam Cosgrove. Picture courtesy of BFC.New Barnsley signing Sam Cosgrove. Picture courtesy of BFC.
New Barnsley signing Sam Cosgrove. Picture courtesy of BFC.

"He wanted to come here as well and I think you could see his commitment which was there (in Tuesday).

"At times, we could have had more quality. But when you have got that commitment, you have got a chance.

"With these target strikers with big bodies, they only get better with age as well.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It is sometimes different with the younger, smaller and quicker ones who can do their best when they are young. I think Sam will just continue to improve."

On the performance of debutants Dodgson, Cosgrove and Jamie McCart, the Reds chief added: "It is good for Owen, Sam and Jamie (to get a game under their belt and get some minutes, so that when we are playing against Burton, it's not the first time (debut), which is good.

"There's lots of ways to look at it. But we just want to make the best of it, so we are ready to come out against Burton and give a good performance."

Related topics:Birmingham City