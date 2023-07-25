BARNSLEY chief Neill Collins says that he will take his time before deciding who will replace Mads Andersen as the Reds' next full-time captain - while admitting that Liam Kitching and Luca Connell are two of the contenders.

Andersen completed his move to Premier League outfit Luton Town earlier this summer, with influential defender Kitching and key midfielder Connell, who signed a new deal recently, representing a couple of obvious candidates.

But Collins is not ruling out other players from being considered for the vital role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "I think the captaincy is important and I think it has to be someone that replicates the values that I have and the club has.

Barnsley FC head coach Neill Collins. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC

"But by the same token, we are a young team and so not maybe like some teams where you have got obvious candidates. Liam Kitching and Luca Connell have had the armband and just to name those two, they are leaders in a different way.

"That is one thing I have worked out - that people do lead in different ways. I respect that. For me, it's important to take stock and not dive in and let people do what they are good at and take it from there, really.

"Whether there's a big announcement or we just start the season and I pick who I think is the best person for the job is right now, we'll take it day by day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Right now, Liam has shown some great leadership qualities and one of those has just been the will to win, which is good.