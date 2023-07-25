Andersen completed his move to Premier League outfit Luton Town earlier this summer, with influential defender Kitching and key midfielder Connell, who signed a new deal recently, representing a couple of obvious candidates.
But Collins is not ruling out other players from being considered for the vital role.
He said: "I think the captaincy is important and I think it has to be someone that replicates the values that I have and the club has.
"But by the same token, we are a young team and so not maybe like some teams where you have got obvious candidates. Liam Kitching and Luca Connell have had the armband and just to name those two, they are leaders in a different way.
"That is one thing I have worked out - that people do lead in different ways. I respect that. For me, it's important to take stock and not dive in and let people do what they are good at and take it from there, really.
"Whether there's a big announcement or we just start the season and I pick who I think is the best person for the job is right now, we'll take it day by day.
"Right now, Liam has shown some great leadership qualities and one of those has just been the will to win, which is good.
"Luca is the same, but maybe someone else will show themselves to be the right person to wear the armband. Part of my job will also be to help some of these young guys be a leader."