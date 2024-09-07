BARNSLEY head coach Darrell Clarke praised the contribution of Davis Keillor-Dunn, who found the net just 11 minutes into his dream debut for the Reds, who secured their first home league win since late February in the process in a 2-1 triumph over Bristol Rovers at Oakwell.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The deadline-day signing was at the heart of some outstanding attacking play from the hosts in the first period, although the half was spoiled by a poor equaliser when Rovers forward Ruel Sotiriou cashed in on a poor error from keeper Gab Slonina following a miscommunication with Donovan Pines.

The Reds’ big defender was substituted at half-time for tactical reasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the setback of conceding, Barnsley regained the lead midway through the second period when Adam Phillips scored his third goal in a week - and fourth this season.

Barnsley head coach Darrell Clarke, whose side beat his former club Bristol Rovers on Saturday. Photo: Tony Johnson.

The one downside was Phillips exiting the fray with a hamstring issue shortly after scoring.

The hosts held out for three points, despite late pressure from the visitors.

On Keillor-Dunn, Clarke said: “It was a really good goal with a little link and bright play and great finish by Keillor-Dunn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To score a goal on your debut is a great start for him. We’re working hard to get a good connection with our fans, who are so important.

"We want to connect the team to the fans and we do that by winning football matches and we want to connect in the way we perform.

"It’s important we are on the front foot at attack games and now need to find consistency.”

On what pleased him the most about the victory, the Reds chief continued: “The resilience and mentality. We gave a real sloppy goal away at the back end of the first half and to then respond in the second half to go back and win the game was key for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I told the boys at half-time that we didn’t deserve to be all-square in my opinion. I thought we played really well in the first 30 minutes.

“We gave away a sloppy individual error and goal away, which frustrated you and the changing room. But then it’s about the response. ‘Can we go and still win the game’ and the boys did that well.”

Speaking about the decision to bring off Pines at the interval, Clarke said: “The only real problem in the first half was the long ball really and we didn’t deal with it well enough sweeping up and looked a little bit edgy when it came.

"I just thought the tactical change at half time (helped). ‘D’ (Pines) is learning, he’s a great lad who has done brilliantly for the football club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But we have to learn in those moments and the keeper obviously has held his hands up.

"He made a great save in the second half and it was a great response."

And on Phillips’ winner, he continued: “Phillo does that and scores goals from midfield. I don’t think he had his strongest performance today by his own standards. But it’s another goal.