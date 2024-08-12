Barnsley FC boss on Georgie Gent, Callum Styles, Gabriel Slonina and Jackson Smith

BARNSLEY head coach Darrell Clarke has confirmed that left-back Georgie Gent will start in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup first-round tie at Wigan Athletic – after being substituted for tactical reasons midway through the first half in the Reds’ League One opener against Mansfield Town.

Gent, given his debut after his recent arrival from Blackburn Rovers, made way after just 26 minutes as Clarke made a tactical change with the visitors leading 2-0, with the newcomer being sacrificed.

Clarke said: "Georgie got the situation great and I did explain myself and he understood where we were coming from.

"He’s a bright lad, so he knew what I was trying to do tactically, especially with him not having much game time as well, it became an easier substitution to make and be able to change. He totally understood it and will play tomorrow night.

Barnsley head coach Darrell Clarke. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

"He did nothing wrong in his performance, it’s just that the shape wasn’t working and needed to be changed.”

New signing Gabriel Slonina, introduced to the crowd at half-time on Friday after joining a season-long loan from Premier League outfit Chelsea, is available for Tuesday’s Roses cup tie.

It means the Reds currently have three keepers competing for the first-team jersey in Slonina, Ben Killip and another summer arrival in Jackson Smith.

On the goalkeeping situation, Clarke added: “He (Slonina) is available. He’s been away with USA team and training with Chelsea and ready to go (if selected).

“Every time, we sign a player, there’s a plan for what we think the player needs. Jackson came into the pre-season programme and took a bit of time to get used to the pace of our training and the way we work.

"Then he’s settled down a little bit. As it stands, at the minute, he’s fighting to be the number one or fighting to get into the matchday squad.

"But we’d also look at loan options if there was the right club that came in for him, as it’s important that keepers of his age – with his lack of experience – get playing time.

"Obviously he did very well at League Two last year in the games he played at Walsall. We see him as a long term asset, but also know the importance of getting games into him.”

Callum Styles missed the seasonal opener with Mansfield after not being in the right mindset to feature amid interest from other clubs and speculation over his future, with Clarke still unsure how things will play out.

West Brom saw a recent bid knocked back and there is other clubs who are in the mix.

On Styles, Clarke commented: “Listen, I am not sure, to be honest. It goes above my remit, there’s negotiations between the lad and the board are discussing and my key is to make sure Callum knows where the club stands and I stand on things and we just get cracking and working away.

"He’s a Barnsley player, that’s for sure and we will make sure he trains right and is in the physical state. He came back in a very good state and we will see what develops in the window.”

Clarke confirmed that he will utilise his squad and give one or two opportunities to squad players at Wigan to have a look at a few things.

He said: “We have not too big a squad, so there will be one or two opportunities for players to come in and impress and I what to have a look at one or two things.