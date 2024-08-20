Barnsley FC break another record for youngest player as 15 year-old is handed EFL Trophy start against Manchester United Under-21s
The midfielder has been named in the Reds' Football League Trophy team to play Manchester United Under-21s at just 15 years, six months and 27 days old.
In doing so, he broke Eric Brookes' record as Barnsley's youngest starter. The Mapplewell-born left-back made the first of over 300 appearances for the club in the 1959-60 season, aged 16. He was sold to Northampton Town for £8,000 in 1969.
WIlkinson, Barnsley's academy player of the year for 2024, is an England Under-15 international, and was part of this summer's emerging talent camp at St George's Park.
Barnsley also hold the record for the youngest Football League debutant after Huddersfield-born Reuben Noble-Lazarus made his bow as a substitute against Ipswich Town in a 3-0 Championship defeat in October 2008. He was aged 15 years and 45 days, breaking a record set by by Albert Geldard in 1929.
Peter Thomas is the youngest player to make his debut in the Trophy, aged 15 years and 22 days when he faced Manchester City Under-21s, but the teenager was only a Rochdale substitute.
Oldham Athletic's Zak Emerson is the youngest starter, aged 15 years, three months and two days when he faced Fleetwood Town in 2019.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.