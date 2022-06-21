The striker was given permission by the Reds to speak to the Hatters on Monday and after successfully undergoing a medical, he has now completed his move to the Bedfordshire club after making 157 appearances for the Reds.

The Hemel Hempstead-born player started his career at Kenilworth Road as a youngster.

Woodrow, one of the highest earners at Oakwell, was out of contract next summer, with the club conscious that the forward, who turns 28 in December, could have walked away for nothing in a year's time.

Barnsley captain Cauley Woodrow, pictured in action against Luton at Oakwell early last season. The Reds striker has now moved to the Bedfordshire club. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

With the club having been open in their pronouncements that cost-cutting is needed in the aftermath of relegation with the club faced with a shortfall of £7m to £8m after dropping into League One, sanctioning a move for the player would have made good business sense.

Issuing a farewell message to Barnsley supporters, Woodrow said: “There has been ups and downs, but this football club, fan base, players and staff will be in my heart forever.

"I can’t thank everyone enough for their effort and support over the years and I have loved every minute of playing for Barnsley.

"Promotion, surviving on the last day, Championship play-offs and the hard season of relegation that we had last year, I feel like I’ve experienced it all with you. This football club belongs in the Championship and I am sure that time will come again soon.

“For me, it’s time to move on but to both represent and captain this football club was an honour. Thank you to everyone and I will see you all again soon.

Barnsley CEO Khaled El-Ahmad added: “We would like to thank Cauley for his efforts during his time at Oakwell.

"He will be fondly remembered by many and deservedly so.

"He was a consummate professional and was an excellent ambassador for the club. We would all like to wish Cauley well for his future endeavours."

Woodrow had already been linked with several clubs this summer, including Ipswich Town, Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday.

The forward had endured an injury-hit second half of last season - after undergoing knee surgery in December. But prior to that, he was a consistent scorer for the Reds for the previous three seasons.