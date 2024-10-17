A CHANCE to ‘reset’ in the international break has arrived at a timely juncture for beleaguered Barnsley.

Beaten convincingly in the league and trophy at Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town in their recent double-header, the Reds head into Saturday’s game at Blackpool on the back of an alarming run of form.

They have won just once in their past seven matches, with the manner of some of their displays being pretty lamentable for a side with designs on the top six.

Captain Luca Connell, pictured, admits that he and his team-mates have to put their hands up in that regard, with the responsibility for the drop-off in results and performances being a collective one.

He said: “We talk between the team and it’s an honest group and we know at the minute that I don’t think there’s one person at their best and we’ve got to stick in and come together and make sure we get through it all together.

“It’s just making sure it does not get on top of us too much.

“We haven’t been at our best and we need to get there and it’s working on things to do that and hopefully we can do that. Maybe it’s a reset period. The first ten games are done now and we have time to work hard and put things right.”

Bloomfield Road was the spring venue which marked Neill Collins’s last game in charge of the Reds.

In the present, vanquishing memories of that afternoon could well prove a turning point in their current campaign.

Much has been made of Barnsley’s difficulties to find the right midfield balance of late and while getting the chemistry right in the middle of the pitch is high on head coach Darrell Clarke’s list of pressing priorities, he believes that his players across the pitch, certainly in the offensive areas, are paying the price for being too ‘safe’ in their play.

The Reds chief continued: “It’s not just the midfield, but a lot of our departments including up top as well.

“We’ve got to be more consistent holding the ball up and sustaining attacks, winning first contacts and duels. We have to be better in all areas.

"We have talented midfielders, I get that. But we also need to be more consistent in our performances. We have been very loose and negative with our balls.

"Going back and ‘safe’ for me, let’s play forward, get on the front foot, be aggressive and more forward-thinking. Not negative, safe passes, let’s go and hurt the opposition. I have not seen enough of that, certainly in the home games. This is what you learn. In pre-season, I asked how many players in the squad had got promoted and it was three.

"We understand what it is to be successful, but the players don’t necessarily understand. It might have gone up with Humphs (Stephen Humphrys) coming in the building and (Davis) Keillor-Dunn. But there wasn’t much experience of promotions in there.

