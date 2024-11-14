Barnsley FC captain Luca Connell on 'connections', Jon Russell and a 'statement' in League One season

THE buzzword in Barnsley circles of late has been connections - and captain Luca Connell is not one to argue.

More especially in midfield and in the forward line where Barnsley are finally striking an identity and starting to look the part.

It culminated in last week's derby success over Rotherham United. As bad as the Millers, it is doing a disservice to the Reds to say they were anything other than excellent.

Their chemistry in the middle ground with Connell operating in the 'number six' role, just behind goalscorer Jon Russell in the ‘eight’ role, with Adam Phillips also in an advanced position worked particularly well.

Barnsley captain Luca Connell. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Connell said: "We’re all getting used to each other. A quarter of the way through the season, we’ve got to be able to gel as players and we’re getting those connections and hopefully it’s showing out there.

"Jon has been brilliant in everything. It’s been working in midfield and he’s been bringing the goals as well. We can’t ask for much more and it was a complete performance."

After an upturn in form, the final thing missing for the Reds was a dominant and victorious home victory, which has set them up nicely for a run of Oakwell fixtures after the weekend trip to Cambridge United.

Following Saturday, four of their next five matches in all competitions are at home.

It felt like a statement and again Connell concurred. The schemer, who will be not involved at the Abbey Stadium after collecting his fifth league booking of the season – the Reds have a tailor-mate deputy in the holding role inhew Matt Craig - commented: "Definitely. That’s what we went out there to do. Performances are starting to come and that’s the standards we have set.

"I think, to be fair, it was one probably of our best performances of the season. Everything came together.

"There was not a better night to do it, all the home fans were here and Rotherham travelled in numbers. It was good for the atmosphere and to produce a performance like that, that’s all we could have asked for.

"We’ve been working and training hard and hopefully performances can keep following.

"There’s been a lot of talk about the home form and stuff like that. To us, it’s noise from outside and we need to control what’s inside.