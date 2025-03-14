BARNSLEY captain Luca Connell has paid a debt of gratitude to former Reds head coach Darrell Clarke - and revealed what he said to him in a phone conversation following his Oakwell sacking.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clarke was shown the door by Barnsley on Wednesday after 44 games in charge in all competitions following his arrival from Cheltenham Town last summer.

Conor Hourihane will take interim charge of the Reds, supported by Martin Devaney, Jon Stead and Tom Harban, for the final 10 games of the League One season, starting at Mansfield Town on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midfielder Connell spoke to Clarke following his axing on Wednesday, with the Liverpudlian forging a strong bond with the 47-year-old, who gave him the captain’s armband ahead of the start of the season following the close-season departure of Jordan Williams.

Former Barnsley head coach Darrell Clarke. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Connell said: "I spoke to the gaffer and said: ‘thank you for putting your trust in me and giving me the captaincy and obviously playing me a lot this season.

"It is never nice to see anybody go and he was highly-rated around Barnsley and it is just sad to see how it ended.

"One thing the gaffer was (as a person) was fair and he said to me that not everything goes to plan and it is not always going in the right direction, but just make sure you try your best and push for the last 10 games and see where it can take you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnsley are currently in 10th position and are eight points behind the team currently occupying the final play-off spot in Bolton Wanderers, who still have to visit Oakwell this season.

Barnsley captain Luca Connell. Picture: Tony Johnson.

The Reds have won just three of their last 11 matches since January 4.

Adam Phillips will be back in contention for the short trip down the M1 to Mansfield Town, who triumphed at Oakwell on the opening night of the season.