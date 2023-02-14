Barnsley FC CEO Khaled El-Ahmad on the future of Oakwell's West Stand plus a financial message from Reds owners

BARNSLEY chief executive officer Khaled El-Ahmad says the club has no current plans regarding future redevelopment of the West Stand at Oakwell - but he stressed that it will continue to be operational.

The facility, which was first built over 130 years ago, was controversially closed for part of the 2021-22 season, with the club saying that the decision was made due to safety concerns and crowd management issues.

The move affected 1,000 season-ticket holders. A number relocated to other parts of Oakwell, but some asked for refunds.

The stand, which remained operational on matchdays for members of the media during that spell – with club officials and visiting dignitaries also present in the stands on match-day alongside some scouts - reopened early in 2022 after some remedial work was carried out to make certain safety improvements.

The historic West Stand at Barnsley's Oakwell ground. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

Speaking about the West Stand during a meeting with the local media, El-Ahmad said: "It is going to stay open. It's more of trying to see how we can open up more seats and fill out Oakwell.

"The West Stand has its limitations so there's not much we can do. But what we needed to do has been done and we look forward and move forward."

On the potential for re-development, he continued: "It completely depends as we are going to have to bring in architects and all of that to see if it is even possible and the cost of it etc.

"We are not there. But the main focus is that we want to stay in Barnsley."

El-Ahmad has stressed that the club continue to be 'in a difficult position' financially, in common with many EFL clubs in the post-Covid financial world, but he has reiterated that the owners' 'very supportive' financial backing remains ongoing.

El-Ahmad added: "We continue to be in a difficult position where we just have to do our best and be efficient in the money we spend and look at our costs from all angles.

"But the board has been very supportive by putting in money early in the year (season) and I feel the club is in a good place in the sense that if something is needed, the board and owners are willing to back that up.

"Part of the (costs) are just ongoing and it's not just about the losses. There's actually growth of revenue; season-ticket and commercial growth has been the same, retail and hospitality. It's not about just cutting costs, but being brave enough so we can grow revenue.