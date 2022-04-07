Barnsley FC CEO Khaled El-Ahmad on whether the Reds majority shareholders would sell up

Oakwell, home of Barnsley FC.

Pacific Media Group (PMG) bought a stake in German outfit FC Kaiserslautern late last month, with the deal approved by the club as well as its majority owner and regional investors.

Alongside Kaiserslautern, PMG already have an interest in seven clubs, including Barnsley.

Last autumn, PMG completed a deal to take over Dutch second-tier outfit Den Bosch.

Alongside Barnsley, PMG have interests in a host of other clubs, including Belgium First Division A club KV Oostende - whose chief executive is former Oakwell CEO Gauthier Ganaye -Danish second tier outfit Esbjerg FB, French side Nancy - a club formerly managed by ex-Reds head coach Daniel Stendel - and Swiss side FC Thun.

In January 2021, the Chinese-American consortium, whose main investors include Barnsley co-chairmen and majority shareholders Paul Conway and Chien Lee - acquired French Ligue 2 outfit Nancy.

Then last April, Esbjerg fB, relegated from the top tier Superliga last season, became another club to come under the control of PMG, with Den Bosch becoming the third club to join their portfolio in 2021.

Further back in May, 2020, the group agreed a deal to buy debt-ridden Belgian outfit KV Oostende.

On whether the latest transaction with Kaiserslautern could have any financial consequences for the Oakwell outfit, El-Ahmad said: "As far as I know, no because the discussions I am having with the owners and board is about Barnsley Football Club.

"What they do outside, I don't know who the owners are, how much money they spend and don't get involved.

"Frankly, I don't spend much time thinking about that.

"I had a board meeting (on Tuesday) and when we were speaking about the summer and the future, it seems everyone is committed."

Sections of Barnsley supporters protested against co-owner Conway during the home game with Bournemouth in January, with El-Ahmad stressing that he will continue to engage with fans as much as possible and be transparent and honest in his meetings with them when addressing their concerns.

On whether the majority shareholders would sell their interest in the club, El-Ahmad also did not duck away from the question either.

He continued: "Talking about the protests, I have seen the 'Conway Out' pictures. I attended an event (with fans) at The Garrison because I think it is important the fans and everyone knows that the players, staff, me and people that are here are doing our best for the club.

"We're not afraid of the protest and (I) will ask as many questions as I can from the period that I am here of what we are doing and what we can't.