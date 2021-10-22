Barnsley FC head coach Markus Schopp, pictured on the touchline in Wednesday night's game at Middlesbrough. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Schopp has won just once in 13 Championship matches in charge of the Reds, with their season descending into a new low in Wednesday night's abysmal 2-0 loss at Middlesbrough, which extended the club's winless sequence to a damning 11 matches after a fifth consecutive defeat.

Despite the Austrian losing the faith of the overwhelming majority of Reds followers who are calling for his dismissal, he will remain in charge for the home derby with Sheffield United.

On the decision not to dispense with the services of the 47-year-old thus far following such a poor run, El-Ahmad said: "I think there are more things behind it. You have to put into the fact how he arrived and how pre-season was organised and player injuries and recent staff changes and every staff person who comes in and out creates a certain reaction in the group dynamic.

"So I think there is a thought process of looking to build continuity and to continue to review where we are, game in game out. At this time, as we speak today, he is the manager and has the full support of the club."

On whether the situation will change if Barnsley fail to beat the Blades, he continued: "Every game continues to be reviewed. Football is pressure whether you are top or bottom of the league.

"As a CEO of a club, I think you have to step away from all the noise and pressure and emotions and try and look at not the short time solution, but the long-term solution.

"There are various implications in this whether they are financial or the narrative of changing coaches in the fall (autumn), with some of the history Barnsley has. All of that has to be calculated and weighed upon for the best of the football club.

"I don't think anyone is happy, the players, board, manager and the fans, the journalists. Of course, we want to win, this is why we are in this.