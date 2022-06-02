Parekh’s stance represents a marked departure from comments made by the former board member and co-chairman Paul Conway.

Speaking last August, Conway, who left the board three weeks ago after he and fellow co-chairman Chien Lee were effectively voted off in a major shake-up, did not rule out moving away if Oakwell was not modernised.

Oakwell is jointly owned by the Cryne family – who retain a 20 per cent shareholding in the club – and Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council. Both hold a 50 per cent stake in Oakwell.

Back in January 2020, the club’s then majority shareholders Pacific Media Group – Conway and Lee are the co-founders – exercised an option to buy the Cryne family’s stake, but subsequently raised a number of concerns.

Due to the inability to reach a satisfactory conclusion regarding the ground issue, Barnsley’s old board previously contacted other EFL clubs regarding the feasibility of groundshare options, including Bradford City and Rotherham United.

But Parekh insists that a move away from Oakwell is now firmly off the table, with the club continuing to talk with the council regarding tenancy and rental terms.

He said: “I completely understand the connection that supporters have with Oakwell and I think Jean (Cryne – director) probably understands it far more than I do.

“But it (leaving) is nothing that we even want to contemplate. We want to work with the council and keep Barnsley Football Club at Oakwell as their home.

“We have been speaking to the council even before the board change happened. We want to have good relations with the council and talk to them mostly about the stadium but the town centre and making Oakwell a venue for more than just match days.

“We are obviously looking to talk to them about extending the lease. We don’t want to leave the stadium, I can put that out there.

“Obviously, we will have to negotiate with the council and understand how it works for both parties.”

Indian entrepreneur Parekh now heads a new board alongside existing club directors James Cryne, chief executive officer Khaled El-Ahmad and finance and operations director Robert Zuk, alongside new board members Jean Cryne and Julie-Anne Quay.

The new board own just over 60 per cent of the club’s shares, with the remainder held by Pacific Media Group co-founders Lee and Conway, who were effectively voted off the Barnsley board.

There have been suggestions that Mumbai-based Parekh would like to buy Lee’s shares – believed to be 31 per cent of the club – in the future but didn’t know if they would be available.

Parekh continued: “I think honestly, Chien needs to be a seller. I don’t know if he is or not. It is not something we have discussed. I don’t have any idea. If the shareholding stays as it is, the board will stay as it is.”

The former board, headed by Conway and Lee, also caused much controversy last season after the decision to close the West Stand prior to the home derby with Sheffield United in October.

It was stated that the decision was made due to safety concerns and crowd management issues and affected 1,000 season-ticket holders. A number relocated to other parts of Oakwell, but some asked for refunds.

Barnsley Council expressed disappointment at the decision and said it had passed an inspection by the local authority.

The stand remained operational on matchdays for members of the media, with club officials and visiting dignitaries also present in the stands on match-day, alongside some scouts.

The stand was eventually reopened to supporters early in the New Year.

The new board say there are no plans for the 130-old facility to close again in the near future.

El-Ahmad said: “We are going to do the right reviews we need to do and keep a good dialogue with the council.

“At this point, there is no thought of closing it.”

The new board face a baptism of fire this summer with the cost of relegation from the Championship for the Reds put at around £7m to £8m, with Parekh having stressed that key player departures will be sanctioned if acceptable offers are tabled.

Shareholders have already pumped in £1m in to help the club cope with the initial hit of relegation and pay running costs and another injection of capital may arrive later on during the close season, should that be necessary.

The major financial shortfall has led to fears that Barnsley – aiming to appoint a new head coach by mid-June – will struggle to be competitive in 2022-23 and must sell to buy.

Parekh said: “There’s grace to bring a few in first, but it is not going to be multi-million pound purchases.

“It might be a few free transfers and a few people for lower fees and then we will have a sense of what our financial budget will be closer to the end of the window.