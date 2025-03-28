Barnsley FC chief Conor Hourihane provides injury update on Josh Benson, Josh Earl and two injured Reds keepers ahead of Wigan Athletic
Benson, who has been plagued by injury issues for the past few seasons, particularly with his hamstring, came off in last weekend’s draw with Cambridge United.
On the positive side, Hourihane expects his latest absence to only be short.
Hourihane added: "It’s not as bad as probably what everyone thought initially. Obviously, it was really disappointing for Benno.
"He’s been a positive for me over the course of the 10 days prior to the Cambridge game. So I was really disappointed for him personally.
"We don’t think it’s going to be a six week (absence) that usually what a hamstring (issue) is. It’s only going to be maybe a couple, so fingers crossed that will be the case.
"Robbo is back in contention, which is good. He obviously passed all the concussion protocols. So he’s back, which is good for the group.”
Hourihane also provided updates regarding left-sided defenders Josh Earl and Neil Farrugia, who both should return next month.
Keeper Jackson Smith is a longer-term absentee, while the club are monitoring the situation with loanee Joe Gauci, back at parent club Ason Villa and receiving treatment for a hip injury sustained in the derby win at Rotherham United late last month.
The interim Reds chief said: "Josh and Neil will be a couple of weeks time.
"Jackson is going to be kind of longer term than what we spoke about in terms of Benno and Josh Earl and Neil. He is looking at longer than those guys and will not be here for the forseeable (future).
"Joe is one who we are being kind of updated on through the (Aston) Villa connection. He is in the mould of timeframe of Josh Earl and Josh Benson.”
