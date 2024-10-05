Barnsley FC chief Darrell Clarke backs Huddersfield Town rival Michael Duff to 'get it right' - but first things first

BARNSLEY head coach Darrell Clarke is backing former Reds chief Michael Duff to ‘get it right’ at Huddersfield Town - but hopefully not before adding to his fraught autumn this afternoon.

Duff’s side head into today’s Yorkshire derby on a back of a grim run of seven losses in their past eight matches in all competitions, with the mid-table Terriers plumbing the depths in their last two home performances against Blackpool and Northampton Town.

While Clarke has had own issues to contend with at Barnsley, who have had a mixed start to the campaign themselves, the Reds have reserved their best moments for away games and have won three of their four league matches on the road thus far.

Given the manner of his Oakwell departure in June 2023, a sell-out Barnsley contingent would certainly take great delight in compounding Duff’s situation.

Barnsley head coach Darrell Clarke, whose side visit Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town on Saturday. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Clarke said: "I am close to ‘Duffy’. He’s a good lad and we speak two or three times a season. I said we’d get together and have a pint in the not too distant future. He’s someone I respect and have a lot of time for.

"Same as myself, he’s got a good talented squad. He will get it right, of that I’ve no doubt. But he’s searching for answers like we are at times to get consistency to our performances.

"We all know each other well, but the pleasantries will be saved until after the game. We are all winners and Huddersfield are as well."

After winning their opening four matches of the season in league and cup, Town have triumphed just once since August 24 to exacerbate the disgruntlement among a fanbase still sore after an insipid relegation campaign last term.

Michael Duff, whose Huddersfield Town side host former club Barnsley on Saturday lunch-time. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Duff, for his part, offers no magic formula, while stressing the importance of players and staff closing ranks amid another testing period.

He commented: "We said to the players that there’s been a whole rebranding of the football club and a big headline saying ‘Everything Together’.

"They can’t come to pieces after a month and that’s the same for the players and staff. It’s all rosy in pre season and it can’t fall apart in four weeks, we need to stick together.

"People go through peaks and troughs and we are in a trough at the minute, no doubt about it. But you cannot wait for results, you’ve got to go and get one.

"Footballers are animals of confidence. You can see it in teams and all of a sudden, they can jump faster, run higher and every shot they hit goes in. We are not at that moment, so all you can do is stay calm.

"The relations have been good, but we have to win games."

Plenty has been made of the Duff factor ahead of his first reunion with his old club since leaving for Swansea City, with the Town chief admitting had made a mistake in hindsight in deciding to head to Wales in June 2023.

For his part, the 46-year-old is not concerning himself with the reception he might - or might not - get from the away section as he has more important things to preoccupy his mind.

He continued: "In terms of it being a Yorkshire derby, take me out of the equation.

"It’s got nothing to do whether it’s my old club or not. It’s two clubs who want to be in the division above.

"It’s not about me and it’s (about) ‘can my team beat Darrell’s team’.