Barnsley FC chief Darrell Clarke hails Stephen Humphrys as Reds seek leadership from others amid tough League One run

ON A day when Darrell Clarke was highly critical of the mentality of his Barnsley players, Stephen Humphrys was one of those absolved from any censure.

The Reds forward fronted up against the side widely perceived to be the best in League One in Birmingham City last Saturday and showed what an astute signing he is - both in terms of his striking and leadership qualities.

Humphrys, whose shot was deflected in off Paik Seung-Ho to give the Reds a 58th-minute lead, posed a lot of issues for Blues backline on the day in an authoritative performance.

Unfortunately, in the final analysis - especially in the final half-hour - many home players did not follow his lead and succumbed as Barnsley’s second-half problems and difficulties at Oakwell continued.

Barnsley's Stephen Humphrys in action against Birmingham City. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Clarke said: "I was really pleased (with Humphrys) because we did not have him running the ‘nine’ position at Wrexham as well as he did (against Birmingham).

"We did a lot of work in the week to make sure he does that as he has that ability to stretch backlines and get in behind with his strength.

"I thought he had a really good game."

After the game, a furious Clarke pledged to be 'ruthless’ in his quest to get the squad into the image he wants after firing a broadside at many of his players who he described as ‘nearly men’ as opposed to being a ‘proper winner.’

It was an afternoon when the Reds’ winless run stretched to six matches and what Clarke witnessed has only intensified his desire to make changes when January comes around.

Clarke, whose eighth-placed side face a long trip to Exeter City this weekend, added: "You are working and chipping away and I think when I came in here, I said it sometimes takes two or three windows to get to where we need to be within the course of the group.

"You come in the summer and it’s pretty hectic. I’ve seen a lot of good things within the course of the group.

"Then, I have seen quite a few things where we need to freshen things up and make sure we have the right balance in the squad.

"I’ve had a good idea for a while now. But it’s just been a frustrating period with these five or six games.

"When you are dominating games, I want to see that real desire to win and everybody to feel that this win means everything - everything into my life and what I do as a professional.