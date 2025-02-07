Barnsley FC chief Darrell Clarke happy to back judgement call on Clement Rodrigues despite admission

BARNSLEY head coach Darrell Clarke says he is happy to back the judgement of the club’s recruitment team regarding deadline-day signing Clement Rodrigues - despite not knowing a great deal about the French striker.

The 24-year-old has arrived on an initial loan from Ligue 2 outfit SC Bastia, with a deal understood to be in place to make the deal permanent - should he impress at Oakwell.

In terms of goals output, Rodrigues’ record looked a modest one, but the club believe that he has considerable potential and hits many of the criteria they were after from a prospective new forward signing in the winter window in terms of his all-round game.

On Rodrigues, who has received his work permit and is available for the weekend game at Stockport, Clarke said: “I don’t know a lot about Clement if I am honest. But I am backing my recruitment team that he comes in.

Barnsley boss Darrell Clarke.

"I have seen bits and pieces of him and I am looking forward to see him in action and hopefully he can make a difference.”

Of notions of pressure for the rookie signing, he continued: "There’s pressure for everybody isn’t there. Let’s judge the player when we have seen him play.

"I understand it as he’s not a known player. But I look at all my signings who I have made in my 12-year career and up and down the country. Some work and some don’t work.

"We are going to give him as much support (as we can) and hopefully, he will be a decent piece of the jigsaw we have been missing in this front line.

Ben Killip. Picture: Tony Johnson.

"With the way the club likes to recruit and the way it works, there is sometimes (a feeling) sucked into: ‘Where has he come from?’ But let’s be positive about it and work away and get his Barnsley career started on a positive note.”

Barnsley are also understood to be talking to a free agent forward target, who also possesses the credentials they are seeking - to potentially add to their final-third options.

Meanwhile, Clarke says that the decision to let Ben Killip leave was purely down to a profile call, having decided that new signing Joe Gauci possessed qualities that Barnsley have missed in his view, so far this season.

Clarke added: "Ben had the opportunity to go to League Two club and Portsmouth came for backup and he’s gone there to be a back-up keeper as far as I know.

"Ben is a great lad and professional, but I am here to assess what I think are players who can get in that top six. Sometimes I am wrong and sometimes I am right.

"Joe brings a different dynamic and strengths and we move on and Joe gets my full backing with Jackson Smith fighting for his place as number two.”

The Reds chief also insisted that Josh Benson, still at the club despite being linked with moves away in the window - will not be cast aside despite being a player who the club would have allowed to move on.

