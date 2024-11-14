Barnsley FC chief Darrell Clarke on replacing Luca Connell at Cambridge United - and praise for Tottenham Hotspur loanee

BARNSLEY head coach Darrell Clarke is confident that his side will handle the absence of captain Luca Connell in Saturday’s League One trip to Cambridge United - with the key midfielder serving a one-match ban.

Connell was booked in last week’s derby victory over Rotherham United - in a game in which he was outstanding - and it took him to the five-game threshold.

Matty Craig is the favourite to replace him.

Clarke said: “We want our captain in the team and he’s been playing really well. But it’s a squad game and we rely on our squad and it is an opportunity for someone else to come into the team and stake a claim.

Barnsley midfielder Matthew Craig (right), pictured in action at Huddersfield Town earlier this season. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

"He (Craig) is a great pro, model pro. The kid is going to have a really good future in the game. I can’t speak highly enough of him as a professional footballer and young lad. He’s fighting hard as all the players are to get into the mix.

"He’s put in some good performances through the course of the season. Some performances have not hit the highs he’d like as well, but that’s what you get with younger players coming in on loan and their first taste of the level.

"But Matty’s a model pro and training really hard to get back into the team."

The input of Barnsley’s forward line has been strong of late, with Clarke having a decision to make after substitute Stephen Humphrys struck a fine strike to seal the win over Rotherham.

Sam Cosgrove (back) remains sidelined.

He added: "If you have got hopes to finish in the top six like we have, you’ve got to have four top-six centre-forwards, simple as that.

"You look at most of the teams who finished in the top six in previous years and they’ve got four very, very good centre-forwards and we need that in our club and competition for places.