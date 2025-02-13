BARNSLEY head coach Darrell Clarke says he is hopeful that the League One club will secure a new free agent striker signing by the end of this week.

The Reds have been scouring that particular market to further boost their options up front with rookie deadline-day rookie signing Clement Rodrigues understandably needing a period of time to assimilate in English football.

Clarke, whose side welcome derby rivals Huddersfield Town on Saturday, said: "Hopefully, there’s positive news at the back end of this week.

"There’s a certain process that we are going through and what we need to do when you make a new signing. Fingers crossed, we get that over the line by the end of this week.

"It’s one specific player we are trying to get over the line and there’s a lot of work going off in the background.”

Clarke has been handed a welcome boost with the news that forward Stephen Humphrys is back in the fray after missing the club’s last match at Stockport County due to illness.

The Reds chief also provided updates regarding the injured duo of Fabio Jalo and Max Watters.

Jalo is out following shoulder surgery in December, while Watters injured his ankle in the game against Wycombe on January 28.

Clarke added: "He (Humphrys) had a bad illness and lost a lot of weight and is back in full training this week, so that’s a positive.

"Neil (Farrugia) now, with some more minutes under his belt, is in full fitness as well, so that’s another positive for us.

"Fabio will be the end of March and Max is doing light work on the grass, so I’d imagine he will be another couple of weeks.”

On Rodrigues, who struggled to make an impression on his debut at Edgeley Park last weekend, the Reds boss continued: "He is training hard and it’s difficult for a lad who comes over from France who can’t speak English to fit in and it’ll take a little bit of time to adjust.

"He’s training well and has got Mael (de Gevigney) who can speak fluent French, so that helps as my French is rubbish!