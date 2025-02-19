Barnsley FC chief Darrell Clarke urges players not to 'wallow in self-pity' as Reds seek to turn around 'negative environment'

BARNSLEY head coach Darrell Clarke has told his players not to ‘wallow in self pity’ as a ‘negative environment’ threatens to engulf the League One club in the final third of a season for the second year in a row.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Reds saw their winless sequence extend to six matches after the first instalment of a key derby double-header ended in defeat in a 2-1 weekend reverse to Huddersfield Town.

Clarke’s side, whose side are heading towards mid-table and are currently off the play-off pace, visit another rival in indifferent form in Rotherham United this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnsley left the field to boos last Saturday, with growing disgruntlement also evident from sections of the club’s supporters towards the Reds hierarchy.

Barnsley head coach Darrell Clarke, pictured during Saturday's League One derby with Huddersfield Town. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Barnsley’s form similarly plummeted as they ‘hobbled’ into the play-offs last term after winning just twice in their final 12 matches. In the here and now, their position is comfortably worse ahead of the run-in.

Clarke said: “There’s always going to be negativity around when you are not winning games at Barnsley, with where we are at in in the league.

"There’s two ways you go about that, you go home and cry on your pillow and feel sorry for yourself and wallow in self-pity or you come out fighting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And I know what I am and what I demand from my players to be able to do.

Barnsley chief Darrell Clarke appeals on the touchline as Huddersfield Town boss and ex-Reds head coach Michael Duff looks on. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"When you get that and get back to winning games, it changes the whole atmosphere at the club because it is a negative environment at the minute.”

Barnsley’s dressing room was quiet after Saturday’s loss and Clarke did not particularly like what he saw.

While the Reds chief voiced his fury in no uncertain terms after the Reds’ propensity to surrender points from a winning position surfaced yet again, he would have preferred if he had seen a bit more anger from the players he was addressing to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clarke believes he has a group who care, but one who lack a winning mentality, as it stands. The statistics seem to bear this out. His side are third in the first-half ‘table’, but 17th in the second half equivalent.

Clarke continued: "I was angry. Nothing was said (elsewhere).

"For me, sometimes I think ‘come on, I am giving you something here.’ It was a very quiet changing room.

"I don’t think for one minute that they don’t care. I am not saying they don’t care, they do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But there’s caring and then having that mentality to be a winner when things aren’t going well.

"I call it resilience. Resilience for me is very important and players need that resilience to be able to come through these spells by not feeling sorry for themselves.

"I try my hardest to bring that into them and how I have managed most of my career is when I can’t and I think I have come to a limit, then they are not going to be for me and I try and chop them when I can.

"I am the custodian of the football club and the players are. And while they are here, they have to take accountability.