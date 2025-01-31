Barnsley FC chief Darrell Clarke's big vote of faith for Aston Villa loanee and transfer window hope as clock ticks towards deadline

HAVING publicly declared new goalkeeper Joe Gauci to be his number one straight after signing in at Barnsley, Darrell Clarke is confident that the Aussie has both the personality and ability to justify his faith.

The 24-year-old, who has made two EFL Cup appearances for parent club Aston Villa this term and been capped four times at senior level by Australia, will be handed a debut in Saturday's League One game with Burton after joining for the rest of the season on loan.

Ben Killip, who has stepped up admirably after replacing previous loanee Gaga Slonina, is now set for bench duties.

With his deal expiring in the summer, his future is starting to appear uncertain.

New Barnsley signing Joe Gauci, who has joined on loan from Aston Villa. Picture courtesy of BFC.

On 6f 4in keeper Gauci, Clarke said: "You need good characters and good personalities with confidence and those were the first impressions when I met the lad.

"He’s really into his knowledge and what not. And I am sure our fans will give him a really good welcome on Saturday and I am looking forward to seeing him perform.

"Ben has done okay and made some good saves the other night, but my gut tells me that getting someone in like Joe is going to push us further forward and finish off the 13/14 weeks of the regular season to kick us on in that department.”

Clarke is keen on bringing in a couple more new additions before Monday's deadline, with a striker likely to be high on his wish-list.

Barnsley keeper Ben Killip. Photo: Tony Johnson.

At the same time, the Reds boss has reiterated that he would ideally like to move out some fringe players as well.

He added: "The focus has to always be if it’s the right player at the right price, we should be looking.

"I think there’s a few players in our squad who aren't at the level that I want to be at if I am honest who need to go and find other clubs and need to move on for a freshness for themselves and for us.

"And we will see what that opens up in other areas."

Meanwhile, Clarke has stressed the importance of no distractions for any players involved on Saturday and pure focus as Barnsley seek to end a three-match losing run.

"We’ve had no bids at the minute (for main players) which is a good thing for us,” he added.