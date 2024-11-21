BARNSLEY head coach Darrell Clarke has confirmed that forward Max Watters will be out of action for ‘a couple of weeks’ after coming off early on in last weekend’s League One draw at Cambridge United with a minor injury issue.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Cardiff City frontman was replaced after just eight minutes in the 1-1 draw by midfielder Kelechi Nwakali.

Clarke, whose side welcome Wigan Athletic on Saturday – the first of a triple header of matches at Oakwell – said: “We had it scanned and it's going to be a couple of weeks, we've been told from the medical department.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had it scanned the other day, so it's not too serious, but we are just keeping him out for a couple of weeks before he is back to full fitness.”

Max Watters celebrates scoring Barnsley's winner in the League Cup against Sheffield United. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Sam Cosgrove (back) stepped up his training ground work this week, while the diagnosis regarding loan keeper Gaga Slonina (finger) remains unchanged.

Clarke continued: “He (Cosgrove) stepped up his training plans this week and we will see on Saturday which that brings to us. But he has stepped up his training.

"Gabs has obviously got a problem in his hand and it's four to six weeks from the diagnosis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But he's a little bit more long term' and he's working hard on his feet and distribution side of the game and fitness levels. He's stayibng with us to get fit and improve. So that's good.”

The Reds chief, who welcomes back captain Luca Connell this weekend following a one-match ban, admits he has been given plenty of food for thought by Nwakali’s excellent performance from the bench at Cambridge.

He said: “He certainly has.

"We'd gone a goal down and with Max's injury, I wanted someone in a deep-lying midfield role with the way the game was playing out and Cambridge being in a mid-block a lot of the time.

"We needed someone to get on the ball and spring some really good passes and hit some longer balls diagonally and find the passes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad