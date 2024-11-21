Barnsley FC chief gives updates on Max Watters, Sam Cosgrove and Gaby Slonina plus food for thought from Kelechi Nwakali
The former Cardiff City frontman was replaced after just eight minutes in the 1-1 draw by midfielder Kelechi Nwakali.
Clarke, whose side welcome Wigan Athletic on Saturday – the first of a triple header of matches at Oakwell – said: “We had it scanned and it's going to be a couple of weeks, we've been told from the medical department.
"We had it scanned the other day, so it's not too serious, but we are just keeping him out for a couple of weeks before he is back to full fitness.”
Sam Cosgrove (back) stepped up his training ground work this week, while the diagnosis regarding loan keeper Gaga Slonina (finger) remains unchanged.
Clarke continued: “He (Cosgrove) stepped up his training plans this week and we will see on Saturday which that brings to us. But he has stepped up his training.
"Gabs has obviously got a problem in his hand and it's four to six weeks from the diagnosis.
"But he's a little bit more long term' and he's working hard on his feet and distribution side of the game and fitness levels. He's stayibng with us to get fit and improve. So that's good.”
The Reds chief, who welcomes back captain Luca Connell this weekend following a one-match ban, admits he has been given plenty of food for thought by Nwakali’s excellent performance from the bench at Cambridge.
He said: “He certainly has.
"We'd gone a goal down and with Max's injury, I wanted someone in a deep-lying midfield role with the way the game was playing out and Cambridge being in a mid-block a lot of the time.
"We needed someone to get on the ball and spring some really good passes and hit some longer balls diagonally and find the passes.
"Kelechi came on and did an excellent job and I was really pleased for him and us as he's obviously had to wait and be patient and do a lot of fitness work to get him up to the standard we needed him at. He performed very well on Saturday.”
