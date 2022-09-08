Barnsley head coach Michael Duff. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

The left-back, 26, who spent time earlier in his career at Swindon and has played in Dutch football for the past five years, has been on trial at Oakwell, but is also speaking to overseas clubs.

Duff said: "He is someone we’re considering. He is obviously having discussions with other clubs abroad at the minute, so there's a lot of moving parts to that one. We will probably know more by the weekend.

"He's been in on Monday and Tuesday. He is not in today as he is having talks with another club in a different country. I am not quite sure where both parties are at with that one.

"He's got good pedigree and is someone we know about. But the deal has to be right for both parties. It's just not what we want, but what he wants as well.

"He is quite within his rights to go and speak to other people and another 'gig' might tickle his fancy a little bit more. We’ll wait and see."Nicky Cadden (calf) will again miss out against Portsmouth on Saturday, while the game comes too soon for Josh Benson (hamstring).

Herbie Kane is in fray, with new signings Adam Phillips and Tom Edwards also available.

On Cadden, Duff said: "It is not as well as we would have liked. He can't seem to shake off this little niggle. It's been very stop-start. He is not breaking down as such, but just keeps feeling a niggle in there.

"I thought he'd be right for Saturday, but it looks like it will be another couple of weeks.

"Josh will be probably another week (out). Or we are potentially doing the same as we did last week. It might be soon and he ends up starting and he comes off again and we don't want it to turn into a long-termer.

"Not a lot has come back on the scan, but the weekend might come too soon."

And on Kane, he continued: "That is a decision we are going to have to make now. He played half an hour in the week and on Saturday.

"Do we think he can get a 60 or 70 (minutes) in and is it more beneficial for us? Or is it best off with more minutes from the bench. But he's now up and running and fit. That is a positive as we all believe he is a good player.

"There was an issue with Adam's registration and a bit of a complication where he was not involved at the weekend. But he's fit and raring to go.

"He's been training every day at Burnley. He's probably not match sharp, but he's been training at a club that, with the level they are and one I know quite well, that the intensity is pretty good. He will be fine.