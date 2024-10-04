BARNSLEY head coach Darrell Clarke is confident that Jackson Smith will get plenty out of his loan move to Grimsby Town after giving the green light to his temporary switch to the League Two club.

Smith, who joined the Reds from Walsall in the summer, joined the Mariners earlier this week on a seven-day emergency loan with the Blundell Park outfit having no professional goalkeepers available due to an injury crisis.

A ‘professional goalkeeper’ is classed as a player who has been named in the starting eleven on five or more occasions for a Premier League or EFL club in any competitions - excluding the Papa John’s Trophy.

EFL regulations also say that all emergency loan deals ‘shall be for a period of seven days and may be renewed for seven days at a time’ depending on the situation.

Barnsley head coach Darrell Clarke. Picture: Tony Johnson.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a memorable debut, helping Grimsby to an excellent win at divisional high-fliers Gillingham and keeping a clean sheet in the 1-0 triumph in Kent.

The Mariners entertain Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.

Smith is yet to make his senior bow for Barnsley, having joined on a four-year deal in the summer.

On Smith heading out on loan, Reds chief Clarke said: “It was always the plan with Jackson. He was brought in as a long-term project.

"The plan for him was to go out on loan. We were trying to get a season-long loan to be honest with you.

"That will do him good."

Smith joined Barnsley on a long-term four-year deal, with a further option in the club’s favour.