Barnsley FC chief on allowing former Wolves keeper out on loan to League Two club - and could the deal be extended?
Smith, who joined the Reds from Walsall in the summer, joined the Mariners earlier this week on a seven-day emergency loan with the Blundell Park outfit having no professional goalkeepers available due to an injury crisis.
A ‘professional goalkeeper’ is classed as a player who has been named in the starting eleven on five or more occasions for a Premier League or EFL club in any competitions - excluding the Papa John’s Trophy.
EFL regulations also say that all emergency loan deals ‘shall be for a period of seven days and may be renewed for seven days at a time’ depending on the situation.
The 22-year-old enjoyed a memorable debut, helping Grimsby to an excellent win at divisional high-fliers Gillingham and keeping a clean sheet in the 1-0 triumph in Kent.
The Mariners entertain Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.
Smith is yet to make his senior bow for Barnsley, having joined on a four-year deal in the summer.
On Smith heading out on loan, Reds chief Clarke said: “It was always the plan with Jackson. He was brought in as a long-term project.
"The plan for him was to go out on loan. We were trying to get a season-long loan to be honest with you.
"That will do him good."
Smith joined Barnsley on a long-term four-year deal, with a further option in the club’s favour.
After a loan move with the Saddlers during the 2022-23 campaign, the former Wolves custodian signed permanently and impressed last term.
