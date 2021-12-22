Barnsley FC chief on Covid issues, Cauley Woodrow, Obbi Oulare & Dominik Frieser

Barnsley FC head coach Poya Asbaghi. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

The Reds' scheduled Championship home game against Stoke City on Boxing Day was postponed earlier this week due to a Covid outbreak among members of the Potters squad, with Barnsley set to return to action on Wednesday, December 29 when they visit Blackburn Rovers.

Speaking ahead of last Friday's game with West Brom, Asbaghi revealed that a Reds player had tested positive (on Tuesday December 14) and was isolating at home.

New rules mean that employees with negative lateral flow results on day six and seven of their self-isolation period and are vaccinated will no longer have to self-isolate for 10 days.

Providing an update, Asbaghi said: "We have had two (more) positive tests. We have had two from the first team and one from the staff. It is three cases in total if we include the staff as well.

"I hope and think people who are in decision roles (in the EFL) take the best decisions in terms of what it is the safest (decision) but also in protecting the league, so the league can go on in a fair and good way.

"For us, it is about adapting and when the game was cancelled against Stoke, we have to adapt and let's hope we can go back to a more normal situation in the long run where we can play the games without them being cancelled."

Meanwhile, Asbaghi says that captain Cauley Woodrow has yet to return to training after missing last Friday's home game with West Brom.

The Baggies, managed by ex-Reds head coach Valerien Ismael, have been linked with a move in January for Woodrow.

Asbaghi, who reports no fresh injuries ahead of the Blackburn game, commented: "He is still not able to train with the squad. He has had an injection and we are still waiting for him to respond.

"It is obviously too early to say anything (about Woodrow's condition). But what we can say is that he is not training with the squad."

One player definitely out is injury-jinxed striker Obbi Oulare, who has endured a nightmare time since his summer move to Oakwell - and it is showing no signs of abating.

Asbaghi said: "He is not fit. He is also suffering from two different injuries at one time, actually. A shoulder injury and then a problem with his knee. When he comes back, we have to get him fit, of course. It will probably take a while.

"It is part of football. I am trying to focus on the players who I have available. Players get injured and cannot be available and you just have to handle that."

The Reds head coach has praised outgoing forward Dominik Frieser and believes the decision to allow him to leave the club by mutual consent is a beneficial one for both the Austrian striker and the club.

On Frieser, who has struggled for game-time of late, he said: "It was a mutual agreement and for Dominik, it is a chance to come closer to home to his family and we appreciate everything Dominik has done. He has been a super professional player and a likeable player in the changing room as well.