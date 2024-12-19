Barnsley coach Darrell Clarke says he is in "regular contact" over the future of Matty Craig as the January transfer window opens.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfielder is on a season-long from Tottenham Hotspur but as is often the case, there is the option to cancel the arrangement in January.

The 21-year-old excellent playing regular League Two football on loan at Doncaster Rovers in the second half of last season, and he started nine out of 10 of the Reds' first League One matches this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But competition for places in the Barnsley midfield is high and he has lost out since, not making the XI in any competition since early October. It could therefore suit all parties for him to return to his parent club, who would have the option of loaning him elsewhere.

LIMITED TIME: Barnsley midfielder Matty Craig (right)

"I'm in regular contact with Matty, he's a great pro and a good lad but he's in an area of the pitch where there is serious competition for places," said Clarke. "Once he got his fitness up we've got Luca (Connell) and Matty Craig as good six (holding midfield) options.

"We're in ongoing talks with that because the players want to be playing games. We'll assess that come the start of Jan and see where we are."

Having only taken the job in the summer, Clarke is keen to strengthen his squad in January and move on those players he does not feel are good enough for where he wants to take the club. Craig clearly has ability and Clare has not questioned his professionalism, but sending back a player who is not getting game-time will give him more leeway for those he wants to bring in.