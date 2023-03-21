If Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday were based at opposite ends of the country, Tuesday's League One game at Oakwell would be a big one.

The title-chasing Owls, managed by an ex-Barnsley centre-back, are 23 league games unbeaten but lose and Plymouth Argyle could regain top spot at Accrington Stanley, albeit from two matches more.

Unbeaten in 11, fourth-placed Barnsley are eight points outside the automatic promotion places with two games in hand.

The Reds are one of only three sides to beat Wednesday in the league this season. They have done the double over them four times, but only once since 1947.

That the clubs are just 10 miles apart lumps yet more spice on. So do the live television cameras.

It is a huge match for both teams and even bigger for their supporters.

Typically, Barnsley manager Michael Duff's instructions will be "just do what you do every day."

Much like opposite number Darren Moore, it is Duff’s his way to keep his mood steady.

CONSISTENT APPROACH: Barnsley coach Michael Duff puts great store by keeping his emotions on a level footing

"You can't make good decisions in an emotional state," he argues.

"We shouldn't have to get up for a game. You're crossing the white line with a pair of boots on.

"Rather than have the captain smash his head against the wall or me give a Churchillian speech, there'll be none of that because we don't need to.

"You're obviously going to get the little bit extra because of the feel around the ground."

COMMITMENT: Michael Duff saw during his time playing for Burnley how supporters appreciate players who get stuck in

This is not just another match.

"It's a big game, there's no getting away from it," he acknowledges. "We're not stupid, we're not trying to play it down.

"There's only three teams above us and they're one of them.

"If we were playing bottom of the league they'd still want to play well on Sky. There's a vanity about them because players at this level don't get many opportunities to play on TV.

"The players don't need to be told the significance of the game. If they've lived in a cave for the last three days, when they turn up at the ground there'll be a buzz. You feel it.

"I'm looking forward to it and I know the players are looking forward to it. I am sure everyone in blue and white is thinking the same.

"It's rarely I want to put my boots on any more but I'm sure when I walk out for the warm-up I'll think I'd have liked to have played in this."

Pointing to a league table would be justification enough, but Duff explains his quest for consistency.

"It's either right or it's wrong," he says. "The players get a day off after the game, no matter what.

"We might lose 7-0 but the players will be off. Supporters will hate that because they'll think we should flog them. If we win 7-0 we wouldn't do that so it's either right or it's wrong.

"Just because we weren't very good in the first half (at Wycombe Wanderers) on Saturday it didn't mean I came in kicking skips and throwing teapots – players see through it. We showed them a couple things on the TV and tweaked a few things (and won 1-0).

"That's not to say you always stay flat calm because I can lose my head but it's keeping it within parameters.

"I don't shake substitute's hands when they come off. It's not because I don't respect them, it's because I'm not taking the opportunity for them to dismiss me because their ego kicks in at that point. I generally shake their hand about 10 minutes later when the emotion's come out."

Coaching Barnsley this season has not just been about improving things on the field, but rebuilding bonds off it after a disastrous 2021-22 the club finish bottom of the Championship amid recriminations prompting a boardroom overhaul.

The former Burnley defender hopes his approach has helped.

"We just try to show a little bit of honesty,” he explains.

"The last two or three attendances – of course the away teams have brought a lot – show that connection, that trust, is starting to rebuild.

"My job is to try and coach the players and win games of football but I think there's a bit more to it in terms of generating a feeling.

"Supporters want the players to run around and represent the town.

"There's a lot of similarities between Burnley and Barnsley as areas. I did all right at Burnley, I played 400 games for them. I wasn't very good but I ran around and I got cut every now and then. If you can do that and add a little bit of ability it gives you a chance.

"A lot of work goes on in the background by Khalid (El-Ahmad, the chief executive) and the office staff opening lines of communication. Supporters don't want a closed shop.

"I knew there was no money to spend and players would be sold. Supporters didn't want to hear it but it's no point trying to hide it.

"It was part of the challenge that attracted me because it was in a bit of mess, hopefully not able to get any worse. We've started to pick it up but we've still got a long way to go."

Last six games: Barnsley WWWDWW; Sheffield Wednesday DWWWWW

Referee: R Joyce (Teesside)

