Barnsley FC complete first summer signing after bringing in Championship keeper

BARNSLEY have completed the signing of QPR goalkeeper Murphy Cooper on a season-long loan - their first new arrival of the summer window.

Cooper spent last season at Stevenage, making 40 appearances in all competitions for the League One club during a season-long loan.

The Hertfordshire outfit were keen on bringing the 23-year-old back to the Lamex Stadium, but Barnsley have won the race to sign him.

Reds’ latest signing, Sporting Director Mladen Sormaz said: "We’re very pleased to bring Murphy to Barnsley for the upcoming season.

Murphy Cooper, pictured in loan action for Stevenage last season. The QPR keeper has joined Barnsley on loan. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images.

"He’s a talented young goalkeeper who’s already shown great maturity and consistency at this level. His performances at Stevenage last season demonstrated his potential, and we believe he’ll add real quality and competition to our goalkeeping department.

"We’re looking forward to seeing him develop further during his time at Oakwell.”

Cooper kept 16 clean sheets in his time at Stevenage and was named as the club’s young player of the year at the end-of-season awards ceremony.

The Reading-born custodian, who has made two first-team appearances for QPR, has previously been loaned out in the EFL to Swindon.

Barnsley head coach Conor Hourihane (Image: Tony Johnson)

Reds head coach Conor Hourihane continued: "Murphy is a really promising young goalkeeper and we’re delighted to have him with us for the season ahead.