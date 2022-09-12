The Reds agreed a deal with the Premier League club right at the end of business on transfer deadline day on September 1, but faced a race against time to get the move approved with the authorities.

It had been thought that all the relevant paperwork did not go through in time, with Barnsley resigned to the move not getting the green light.

But the governing body informed the club late last week that all the relevant documentation was in order and the 19-year-old, a junior international in France, has completed his move to South Yorkshire.

Larkeche featured 22 times for the Cottagers in Premier League 2 last term, scoring two goals and providing six assists.

The teenager started his career with Paris Saint-Germain and became the youngest player in the club's hustory to play in the UEFA Youth League.

He will stay with Barnsley for the rest of the season.

New Barnsley signing Ziyad Larkeche. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

Reds CEO Khaled El-Ahmad said: "We are pleased to get the deal for Ziyad over the line.

"He is a player with great potential and we welcome him to Oakwell."

Larkeche added: "I'm really happy to he here. It's a great club, a great history, so I'm really happy and excited to start."