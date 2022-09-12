Michael Duff: Aaron Leya Iseka had 'two or three' other options abroad prior to making the decision to leave Barnsley FC

The unsettled striker, who has had a forgettable time since joining the club last summer, had featured just once for the Reds this season, with the Oakwell club having been keen to move him on, with the 24-year-old Belgian striker being one of the club's highest earners.

In total, Iseka has featured 27 times for the club since joining in August 2021, netting three times.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Duff, speaking ahead of the League One home game with Port Vale on Tuesday evening - with the EFL to resume after the weekend programme was postponed as mark of respect to the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II - said: "I think he had turned down two or three options earlier on in the window. But once our window shuts, it becomes limited.

"I think the Belgian window shut on the 6th (of September) and the Turkish window shut on the 9th. It had been made pretty clear to him he was not part of the plans and once he'd turned down two or three options, then his options became limited.

"Ultimately, I think he had made the right decision. He wants to go and play football and could have just sat (here). But he would not have been involved or enjoyed it. He's living in a different country with a young family at home. I think he's made the right decision personally."

Stressing that there had been no fall-out with the player, he added: "I think it's an opportunity for him to go and play football. He clearly was not going to get what he wanted here.

Aaron Leya Iseka. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

"We had an honest conversation and it was all going to be down to him whether he left or not. It was on his terms. I wish him well. He's obviously still contracted to the club as well and it is never personal.

"It's not like I started ignoring Aaron and we fell out, that was not the case at all. It is a case of I did not think he would fit into what we are trying to do and told him and he decided 'ok, it might be best if I enjoy my football playing elsewhere' which is what happened. I wish him all the best."

Duff says there are no updates on the future of left-back Brandon Ormonde-Ottewill, who spent time on trial at the Oakwell club last week.

The 26-year-old also has interest from clubs abroad.

On whether there are any updates, The Reds head coach said: "Not at the minute. There's still conversations to be had and we are still looking at that market. There's nothing doing there at the minute."