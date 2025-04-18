Conor Hourihane has been named as the permanent head coach at the League One club.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Reds captain had been in temporary charge since Darrell Clarke was sacked in mid-March and the 34-year-old was placed in temporary command for the final 10 games of the season – while being given an extended opportunity to showcase his credentials for the full-time post.

While early results were not forthcoming, Hourihane had been greatly impressing all and sundry at the club with his training-ground approach, high standards in the working week and culture shift – with a number of players praising his approach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fine 4-1 victory over a top-six candidate in Bolton Wanderers last weekend added considerable weight to long-term credentials.

Conor Hourihane has landed the Barnsley job on a permanent basis. Image: Barnsley Football Club

Speaking recently, Hourihane – who came back last summer as player-coach on a three-year deal – only to retire from playing in December - said his Oakwell experiences had given him a ‘fire in his belly’ to succeed in frontline management, while expressing hope that he would be allowed to continue beyond this season.

He said: “I’d be lying if I said I did not think about it (long term plans) and did not say I have not looked at a few things and thought: ‘that will definitely need changing and that will for the club to be successful moving forwards’.

"There’s definitely things in my head I’d like to improve and do better and change. I have learned so much, you do so every single day and week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You reflect on your work on where you could do better and there's day-to-day decisions that might pop up that you might be prepared for better (now). There’s so much in-game tactical changes or the day's schedule is. It’s been amazing for me and brilliant in terms of my development and I have loved it.”

Former head coach Darrell Clarke and Hourihane look on during the Sky Bet League One match at Northampton Town earlier this year. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images.

Following his appointment, Hourihane said: “It’s pretty emotional, to be honest. I’m really honoured. I had success as captain, and now I want success as a head coach - it’s as simple as that. I want to win football matches more than anyone. Step by step, the ultimate goal is to have success.”

Hourihane’s first match in full-time charge is at Leyton Orient today (April 18).

Barnsley’s chairman Neerav Parekh added: “I have been impressed by Conor over the past five weeks. He has been a model professional and ultimately what we have seen is a change in the style of play which is much more in keeping with what we want to see from the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want an identity within the football club, a hard-working and organised team that supporters can appreciate and get behind and I believe we have seen that in recent weeks. We are playing more attacking football, the players are getting on the front foot and looking to get fans off their seats, and we are also seeing academy players being trusted to represent the club too.