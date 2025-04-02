Barnsley FC: Conor Hourihane doesn't blame irate Reds fans for 'discontent'
Four games into his interim reign and he is still awaiting lift-off with his first win.
Sadly, the narrative for Tuesday’s game at Oakwell was a familiar one as the hosts paid the price for a few sloppy moments en route to a 2-1 reverse to Exeter City.
It was the precursor to some boos at the final whistle, with Barnsley's season petering out meekly.
Given results on home soil for Barnsley - only the bottom four have taken fewer home points - Hourihane has no truck with the angst of supporters.
He said: "We have six games to go and we have got to get some good results and try and finish on a positive.
"Of course, there is going to be frustrations - frustrations from fans and me and I want to win games more than anyone else.
"Ultimately, look - it's been a disappointing season for the fans and what they have seen and watched and I have tried to come in and change that a little bit.
"Results haven’t been the way In performances and spells, I’d like to think they have seen glimmers of what I am trying to implement.
"But results have been disappointing, especially at home in front of them and they deserve better. I don’t blame them for their discontent towards the end.”
Hourihane said he has had a ‘really good chat’ with midfielder Adam Phillips after he was disciplined for being late for a team meeting late last weekend – and has resolved the matter.
He was an unused substitute at Wigan and was not involved against Exeter.