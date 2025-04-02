Barnsley FC: Conor Hourihane doesn't blame irate Reds fans for 'discontent'

CONOR HOURIHANE may have changed the way that Barnsley work daily on the training ground and set a few ground rules in the process - but league results aren’t so easy to turn.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four games into his interim reign and he is still awaiting lift-off with his first win.

Sadly, the narrative for Tuesday’s game at Oakwell was a familiar one as the hosts paid the price for a few sloppy moments en route to a 2-1 reverse to Exeter City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the precursor to some boos at the final whistle, with Barnsley's season petering out meekly.

Barnsley interim head coach Conor Hourihane. Photo: Tony Johnson.

Given results on home soil for Barnsley - only the bottom four have taken fewer home points - Hourihane has no truck with the angst of supporters.

He said: "We have six games to go and we have got to get some good results and try and finish on a positive.

"Of course, there is going to be frustrations - frustrations from fans and me and I want to win games more than anyone else.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ultimately, look - it's been a disappointing season for the fans and what they have seen and watched and I have tried to come in and change that a little bit.

Adam Phillips. Picture: Tony Johnson.

"Results haven’t been the way In performances and spells, I’d like to think they have seen glimmers of what I am trying to implement.

"But results have been disappointing, especially at home in front of them and they deserve better. I don’t blame them for their discontent towards the end.”

Hourihane said he has had a ‘really good chat’ with midfielder Adam Phillips after he was disciplined for being late for a team meeting late last weekend – and has resolved the matter.