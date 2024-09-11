IF there’s one word which best sums up Barnsley’s season so far, it is adaptability.

Defender Josh Earl is one of several to have displayed their versatility in 2024-25.

On Saturday, the former Preston and Fleetwood player started out at left wing-back before switching inside to a left-sided role in a defensive back three in the second period after Donovan Pines was taken off for tactical reasons at the interval in the 2-1 win over Bristol Rovers at Oakwell.

Others such as Kyran Lofthouse, Corey O’Keeffe and Barry Cotter have also shown their flexibility under Darrell Clarke up to press, while Davis Keillor

Dunn’s ability to float between positions was a marked feature of his debut at the weekend.

Earl said: “We’ve got quite a few players who can adapt to certain positions, which is a big strength.

"The gaffer has changed it a few times this season with different formations and tactical areas. The fact we can shift to that really easily as a team with the starting 11 or lads on the bench is important.

"Corey has come on and played left and right wing-back and Kyran has played up front and at left wing and done really well when he’s come on.

"The fact we are adaptable in situations helps us a lot."

Having sampled Championship life during his time at Preston, Southport-born Earl has a natural inclination to get back there again in the colours of Barnsley, while hopefully experiencing his first taste of promotion in the EFL.

Despite last season’s play-off disappointment, his time at Oakwell is something he is cherishing, with the arrival of head coach Clarke having galvanised the playing squad since his arrival in late May - with his man-management having quickly resonated with the group.

On Clarke, Earl, who joined Barnsley on a three-and-a-half year deal at the end of the 2024 winter window, commented: “It’s exactly what you need as a player.

"Someone who you can have a laugh with on the training ground, but when you need to be serious and work on things and need to improve on things, he’ll make sure he lets you know, which is what you need.

"The biggest thing for me when I left Preston was to just enjoy my football again. I have started doing that now.

"Fleetwood was brilliant for a couple of years and coming here has been another great decision and I am starting to enjoy it again, which is the main thing for me and I am really happy with how it’s gone.

"The only league I’ve won is with Lancaster. I was on loan as a youngster.

"It’d be fantastic to get promoted with a club like Barnsley. That’s the aim, it’s a huge club and I think we all know where we want to be.”

A positive few weeks has seen the club earn a glamour EFL Cup trip to Manchester United – which takes place next Tuesday - while Saturday's win was their first in the league at Oakwell since February 24.