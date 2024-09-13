Darrell Clarke says he will continue to chop and change his Barnsley back three to provide the best balance to counter-act opponents.

Clarke made an important change against Bristol Rovers last week, substituting Donovan Pines and moving the experienced Marc Roberts into the central position.

But Stevenage on Saturday will pose different problems and American Pines is back in contention to start again.

"I've changed it for various reasons tactically because it gives me good options tactically, physicality-wise, height-wise," explained Clarke.

"Roobo and Donovan are massive for us defending and attacking set pieces, Donovan's got goals, Robbo looks like he's scoring goals. it's just getting the balance right.

"I look at the opposition and what we need to do that, for example if they've got a really quick No 9 Donovan's very pacey and he can handle one-v-one defending which means we can be aggressive on the press and get high up the pitch.

"There's always different tactical elemenets to the game and the back line. I've got some very good players who can give me options."

Signed from Huddersfield Town in the summer, Tyreece Simpson has led the Stevenage attack in the opening four league games of the season, which have yielded just two goals – none for him – but Jake Young joined from Bradford City on deadline day to offer an alternative.

SUBBED: Barnsley centre-back Donovan Pines was replaced against Bristol Rovers

Rotated forwards have long been a feature of professional football but Clarke says all players have to get their heads around it these days.

"Donovan's been excellent, it was just a little tweak and he's well in contention to start on Saturday," said Clarke. "He's been fantastic since I came to the club and it's never personal, it's just the way I see the game panning out.

"I've always stressed at my previous clubs it's not about individuals, it's about the whole squad. I can't be dealing with egos. Of course as a player you don't want to be taken off but it's about getting results.

