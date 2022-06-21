The former Huddersfield Town player will return to light training shortly, having been sidelined since late February after sustaining a knee injury in the game against Middlesbrough.

The problem ended his season with the 22-year-old undergoing knee surgery, not the first injury issue that he has experienced in his time at Barnsley.

Williams said: "I've tried to look at the positives. Of course, there's nothing positive about getting an injury, but I've tried to work on different aspects of my game and a lot of that has been the mental side of things.

Barnsley's Jordan Williams. Picture: PA

"Then I've tried to look after my body, to come back stronger physically too.

"Injuries happen and you've to take the positives as well as the negatives. I'm just happy to be back and to get the good news."

On being given the green light to step up his rehabilitation, he added: "It's good news, good timing.