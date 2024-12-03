Barnsley FC defender Josh Earl on his role models at Preston North End and being a quiet leader as opposed to loud one

JOSH Earl has not been short of role models to look up to in his career to date.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Barnsley defender considers himself to be pretty fortunate in that regard, more especially during his time as a young professional at first club Preston North End.

Now 26 and an established senior player in EFL circles, the Southport-born player is conscious of the need to lead by example and show good traits to up-and-coming players at Oakwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earl has had mixed fortunes in the past week scoring the first goal of his Reds career in the 2-2 League One draw with Reading, while missing from the spot in the penalty shoot-out loss to Bristol Rovers in the FA Cup.

Barnsley defender Josh Earl in FA Cup second-round action at Oakwell against Bristol Rovers. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Taking responsibility is something that he will always continue to do.

He said: "I try to. Players show their seniority in different ways. I try and show it on the pitch and in performances with the way I perform.

"A lot of other players use their voices a lot more than I do. That’s something I can add to my game and use a little bit of experience I’ve got to help the younger lads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Tommy Spurr was a big influence when I came through and he helped me a lot and spoke to me quite a lot on and off the pitch.

“There was Ben Davies, although he was young at the time, is now playing at Birmingham and he was a brilliant player who helped me a lot and gave me the freedom to go forward and did more of the defensive work for me.

"Also, there was Tom Clarke as well and a lot of great players I learnt a lot from. It’s important to learn how they act around the place and talk to younger professionals. You learn a lot of things in your early career."