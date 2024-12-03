Barnsley FC defender Josh Earl on his role models at Preston North End and being a quiet leader as opposed to loud one
The Barnsley defender considers himself to be pretty fortunate in that regard, more especially during his time as a young professional at first club Preston North End.
Now 26 and an established senior player in EFL circles, the Southport-born player is conscious of the need to lead by example and show good traits to up-and-coming players at Oakwell.
Earl has had mixed fortunes in the past week scoring the first goal of his Reds career in the 2-2 League One draw with Reading, while missing from the spot in the penalty shoot-out loss to Bristol Rovers in the FA Cup.
Taking responsibility is something that he will always continue to do.
He said: "I try to. Players show their seniority in different ways. I try and show it on the pitch and in performances with the way I perform.
"A lot of other players use their voices a lot more than I do. That’s something I can add to my game and use a little bit of experience I’ve got to help the younger lads.
"Tommy Spurr was a big influence when I came through and he helped me a lot and spoke to me quite a lot on and off the pitch.
“There was Ben Davies, although he was young at the time, is now playing at Birmingham and he was a brilliant player who helped me a lot and gave me the freedom to go forward and did more of the defensive work for me.
"Also, there was Tom Clarke as well and a lot of great players I learnt a lot from. It’s important to learn how they act around the place and talk to younger professionals. You learn a lot of things in your early career."
After Tuesday night’s game against Wrexham at the Racecourse Ground – Barnsley’s first visit there since August 2004 – the Reds return to action at home to another high-flier in Birmingham City on Saturday.