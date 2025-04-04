Barnsley FC defender Marc Roberts on 'turbulent' time at Birmingham City and his happiness at Blues' renaissance ahead of first return to St Andrew's
Roberts, who made 197 appearances for Blues across all competitions having joined the club from Barnsley back in 2017, makes his first return to St Andrew’s on Saturday after being freed last summer.
The mid-table Reds faces a League One champions-elect Blues side who have talked the talk and walked the walk during an outstanding renaissance season in the second city.
On his memories of his time at Blues, Roberts said: “A turbulent one... But we had some good spells there and it’s a massive club and they deserve better than what we ever gave them over the time.
“It was difficult while I was there and there was a lot going on. Every season felt like a lot of seasons and there were changes all the time.
“The club is in a really good position (now) and I am glad they are.
“The fans are really good and do deserve a little bit of success. I hope they do really well, get promoted and then kick on as well.
“Come Saturday, we will be looking to put a tiny dent in it.
“It will be nice to go back and see some familiar faces there, but it’s just another game for us
“The ‘ever-present’ Jukey (Lukas Jutkiewicz) are (Jay) Stansfield. There aren’t that many to be honest. Lairdy (Ethan Laird) and Keshi (Anderson) and Groundsy (Jonathan Grounds) as a coach and the backroom staff is still the same.
“I will leave that until after the game and it’s obviously focused to get something out of it.”
While Blues have been in majestic form in 2024-25, it’s been a different story for Barnsley, whose season has petered on, with sloppy mistakes at the back having played a significant part of their narrative this campaign.
A case in point was on Tuesday night when the Reds lost at home in self-inflicted fashion to Exeter City.
Roberts, one of the most consistent players in Barnsley colours this term, added: “It’s the story of our season, really.
“When you think we are getting somewhere, it just keeps biting us really.
“Individual errors, silly mistakes and decision-making puts us on the back foot and it’s really disappointing because it’s always after a spell where you think: ‘go on then, we are getting somewhere’ and then it’s ‘not again.’
“That’s the big thing that has kind of held us back this year. But you can’t dwell on it too much, we have another good coming up and a few games this season.
“We need to try and pick up towards the end of the season and give the fans a couple of results.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.