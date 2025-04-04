Barnsley FC defender Marc Roberts on 'turbulent' time at Birmingham City and his happiness at Blues' renaissance ahead of first return to St Andrew's

BARNSLEY defender Marc Roberts admits to enduring a ‘turbulent’ time during his seven-year association with former club Birmingham City - but says he is delighted that the Midlands giants are sampling a bit of overdue success.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roberts, who made 197 appearances for Blues across all competitions having joined the club from Barnsley back in 2017, makes his first return to St Andrew’s on Saturday after being freed last summer.

The mid-table Reds faces a League One champions-elect Blues side who have talked the talk and walked the walk during an outstanding renaissance season in the second city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On his memories of his time at Blues, Roberts said: “A turbulent one... But we had some good spells there and it’s a massive club and they deserve better than what we ever gave them over the time.

Stalwart Barnsley centre-half Marc Roberts. Photo: Tony Johnson.

“It was difficult while I was there and there was a lot going on. Every season felt like a lot of seasons and there were changes all the time.

“The club is in a really good position (now) and I am glad they are.

“The fans are really good and do deserve a little bit of success. I hope they do really well, get promoted and then kick on as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Come Saturday, we will be looking to put a tiny dent in it.

Marc Roberts celebrates scoring Barnsley's second equaliser against Wycombe earlier this season.

“It will be nice to go back and see some familiar faces there, but it’s just another game for us

“The ‘ever-present’ Jukey (Lukas Jutkiewicz) are (Jay) Stansfield. There aren’t that many to be honest. Lairdy (Ethan Laird) and Keshi (Anderson) and Groundsy (Jonathan Grounds) as a coach and the backroom staff is still the same.

“I will leave that until after the game and it’s obviously focused to get something out of it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Blues have been in majestic form in 2024-25, it’s been a different story for Barnsley, whose season has petered on, with sloppy mistakes at the back having played a significant part of their narrative this campaign.

A case in point was on Tuesday night when the Reds lost at home in self-inflicted fashion to Exeter City.

Roberts, one of the most consistent players in Barnsley colours this term, added: “It’s the story of our season, really.

“When you think we are getting somewhere, it just keeps biting us really.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Individual errors, silly mistakes and decision-making puts us on the back foot and it’s really disappointing because it’s always after a spell where you think: ‘go on then, we are getting somewhere’ and then it’s ‘not again.’

“That’s the big thing that has kind of held us back this year. But you can’t dwell on it too much, we have another good coming up and a few games this season.