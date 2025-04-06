CONOR HOURIHANE says his Barnsley team will ‘reset’ for the final five games in a bid to prevent their hugely disappointing 2024-25 League One campaign ending on a whimper.

The Reds saw their winless streak stretched to seven games when they were hammered 6-2 by champions-elect, Birmingham City.

They got off to the worst possible start when defender Mael de Gevigney was sent off with just three minutes gone and although Davis Keillor-Dunn cancelled out Jay Stansfield’s 33rd-minute penalty, former Doncaster Rovers’ striker Alfie May put the leaders in the driving seat with two goals inside eight second-half minutes.

Stephen Humphrys pulled one back for the visitors, but Luke Harris, Kieran Dowell and Lukas Jutkiewicz made the game safe for the leaders.

Hourihane acknowledged that the red card for de Gevigney was the right call but was full of praise for his team’s subsequent first-half display, which saw them go in level at 1-1.

"I’m pretty proud of the lads in the first half,” said Hourihane. “I felt they were outstanding and I said to them that the biggest compliment I could give them was that we went a long spell in the game with 10 men, but I didn’t even notice that we were a man down.

"So the lads have to take big, big positives from that.

“I looked back at the red and, I’ll be honest, that was red. What I feel is disappointing is that that’s probably a red, but then, obviously, the one at Wigan that we had a couple of games ago was just as much of a red. We didn’t get the decision.

ON TARGET: Barnsley's Davis Keillor-Dunn got on the scoresheet in the 6-2 defeat at Birmingham City Picture: Tony Johnson

"The only disappointing thing for me in terms of the performance was the goals we conceded after half-time.

"I’ve said to the lads we need to reset for the final five games, keep working on the training ground, keep working hard and hope that that little bit of luck will change for us and end the season on a positive.

"We don’t want the season to just peter out and end on a whimper, we want to end on a really positive note.”

Birmingham City: Allsop, Laird (Sampsted 67), Klarer, Davies, Cochrane, Iwata, Paik (Leonard 83), Dowell, Willumsson (May 37), Anderson (Harris 67), Stansfield (Jutkiewicz 83). Unused substitutes: Peacock-Farrell, Hanley. Barnsley: Flavell, de Gevigney, Roberts, McCarthy, Phillips (Jalo 72), Connell (Nwakali 87), Russell, O'Keeffe (Lembikisa 86), Humphrys (Lewis 86), Watters (Bland 8), Keillor-Dunn. Unused substitutes: Hayton, Barratt.