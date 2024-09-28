A FEW years ago, there was a growing perception that while Barnsley FC's home of Oakwell existed in the town, it didn't truly feel part of it any more.

It was in danger of becoming purely linked to Barnsley by geography alone, namely due to its close proximity to the town centre.

The relationship between the Reds and the town's powerbrokers in Barnsley Council was becoming increasingly strained and distant in the process.

It painted a 'them and us' picture, quite worryingly and Oakwell was at the heart of the tension.

Welcome events in January ended that fissure when the club agreed a new 30-year lease at Oakwell to secure the future of professional football at the venue - as part of a partnership between the Reds and Barnsley Council.

It saw Barnsley MBC become the sole owner of Oakwell Community Assets Limited (OCAL), which owns the stadium and land around it.

The new lease agreement enabled the council to buy the freehold of Oakwell. It had previously been jointly owned by the Cryne family and Barnsley MBC in a 50:50 split.

The deal has seen the club receive a lump sum of money to make Oakwell an improved venue both in terms of health and safety and overall fan experience - and ensure they repay that value to the council.

Crucially, the deal will also open up investment opportunities to modernise the stadium.

Barnsley chief executive officer Jon Flatman said: "From a fan point of view, we need to improve match-day experience. We need a Fan Zone which generates revenue fundamentally, but also improves the experience.

"People aren’t going to spend money if they don’t like it, so it’s got to be good and there are plans afoot for that.

"We have got a lot of cladding to go up on the East Stand to make that concourse better. Our hospitality areas on a matchday - which are also our conferencing and events facilities in the week - have been there in its current form for 20-odd years. It needs a refresh and to be full on the many days that football doesn’t happen.

"We need things like lifts, new food and beverage outlets, ranging from ovens to service points and bars. If it kick-starts an increase in revenue and happier fanbase, that will pay for itself and the improvement.

"It will all be very visual and people will see a difference and without that council partnership, that wouldn’t be there. We work closely with the council."

In terms of the current plans for the rest of the stadium, Flatman confirmed that the club are looking at costings regarding a potential re-opening of the unused sections of the West Stand and provided an update regarding provision for a safe standing section in the North Stand.

On safe standing, he commented: "We have appointed an architect and a QS (quantity surveyor) for that scope of works. We have met to define projects and they are now building a scope of works and a programme of activity and we will put safe standing into the 'Ponty End'.

"The 'wing' is where some supporters stand and we are putting it in to make it safer rather than creating an area in seating where people will go and stand. It’s an area of safer standing for those who choose to stand in seated areas."

And on the West Stand, Flatman continued: “A survey was recently undertaken. Fundamentally, I want to know how much it is going to cost to bring the West Stand back as in its current form.

"The legislation is pretty simple. We need quite a large amount of (new) toilets in there and maybe some concessions if we are going to bring it back because that (unused) half would now be classified as ‘new’ and not ‘old.’ It’s under different rules.

"I am waiting for a price and when I get that, we can do a cost 'benefit' on it to see if it can work. To be honest, it might work under a lot of different guises.

"If we want more concerts, sell-out boxing events and to make our big match-days here as positive as possible, we are going to need all those seats.

"I don’t want people to think we are re-opening it. We are exploring the costings. As it stands right now, we have enough seats, but in the future, that might not be the case.

Flatman is on the board of Barnsley 2030, a strategic organisation assigned with setting out a long-term vision for the town.