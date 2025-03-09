BARNSLEY head coach Darrell Clarke was left dismayed at his team’s performance after they fell to a heavy defeat at home to Blackpool.

Sonny Carey’s brace led Blackpool to an emphatic 3-0 victory against an out-of-sorts Reds.

Carey’s double and Ashley Fletcher’s header in the second half moved Steve Bruce’s side up to 11th while further doubt was cast over Barnsley’s push for the play-offs.

“It’s another one of those games that I am apologising for,” said an exasperated Clarke. “We’ve had too many of those this season, where we have been nowhere near the level that I expect.

“It’s unacceptable to go a goal down and chuck in the towel like we did. I won’t have it. The players are well aware of that.

“We have to respond, there’s 10 games left, and I will not let this season fizzle out.

“I wanted to give the boys a recharge, but they won’t be doing that. They will be working even harder. I won’t accept performances like that.

“We went in our shells, with players doing their own thing. It looked like we were out of ideas.

DISMAYED: Barnsley head coach Darrell Clarke. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“We looked soft and fragile. I don’t want to kick players while they are down, but I also have to give out home truths.

“I will never give up. I am not the sort of guy who will give up.”

Blackpool started brightly at Oakwell and, following a fast break, Rob Apter drew a smart save from Jackson Smith with a stinging volley.

Carey had a hat-trick of chances towards the end of the first half but couldn’t convert and although it was the hosts who started more positively after the break, Blackpool opened the scoring in the 56th minute.

Carey struck low and hard from the edge of the box, and Smith could not keep the effort from squeezing under him.

Fletcher then doubled the visitors’ lead in the 64th minute. The former Barnsley forward rose highest at the back post to head in Albie Morgan’s deep cross.

Carey tapped home his second of the afternoon after 73 minutes after Smith denied Ennis from close range.

Barnsley: Smith, Barratt (Rodrigues 65), Roberts, McCarthy, O'Keeffe, Russell, Connell (Nwakali 61), Farrugia (McCann 88), Keillor-Dunn, Humphrys, Watters (Benson 61). Unused substitutes: Flavell, Lembikisa, Bland.

Blackpool: Tyrer, Offiah (Lawrence-Gabriel 77), Pennington, Casey, Coulson (Baggott 85), Apter (Onomah 77), Evans, Morgan, Carey, Fletcher (Silvera 77), Ennis (Beesley 77). Unused substitutes: O'Donnell, Husband.