Barnsley won 2-1 at Oxford United on Wednesday night, maintaining their pursuit of a League One play-off place, but the club have suffered a setback this week.

In the aftermath of the League One victory manager Michael Duff revealed that midfielder Matty Wolfe badly injured his knee in a behind-closed-doors game on Saturday and is likely to miss the rest of the season, maybe more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duff said of the 22-year-old who has made 16 appearances this season: “Wolfie looks like a really bad one.

Injury blow for Barnsley's Matty Wolfe (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

"He’s done pretty much everything you can do in your knee. He will see the specialist this week.