Barnsley FC fined £30,000 over fan behaviour and ordered 'to implement an action plan'

BARNSLEY have been fined £30,000 and ordered to implement an action plan after a section of their supporters directed discriminatory language towards a female Bristol Rovers staff member in the League One game at Oakwell in August.

The incident happened in the 50th minute of the match, with the Reds charged in September.

A Barnsley statement read: "Barnsley FC has been fined £30,000 and ordered to implement an action plan for breaching FA Rule E20 during its EFL League One fixture against Bristol Rovers FC on Tuesday 16 August 2022.

"Barnsley FC admitted failing to ensure that its spectators – and all persons purporting to be its supporters or followers – conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from using improper, abusive and insulting words that included a reference, whether express or implied, to gender in the 50th minute.

"An independent regulatory commission imposed these sanctions during a hearing and its written reasons for them can be seen below."

Earlier this month, Barnsley and Shrewsbury Town were fined £6,000 each by the Football Association after a melee near the end of their recent League One match.

Barnsley won 1-0 in the fixture in Shropshire - scene of a late flare-up after a foul on visiting goalkeeper Brad Collins.

An independent regulatory commission imposed the fines at a hearing.

Oakwell, home of Barnsley FC.

Earlier this season, Barnsley were fined £7,500 following a confrontation involving Reds players and those of Leeds United during their League Cup second-round tie at Elland Road in August.

