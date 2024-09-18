Barnsley FC first-team coach and ex-Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough player leaves Reds to join Championship club

BARNSLEY first-team coach Dean Whitehead has left the League One club to join Championship outfit Stoke City.

Whitehead, a former midfielder in his playing days with Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough among others, links up with new Stoke City head coach Narcis Pelach.

Stoke host Hull City on Friday.

Barnsley confirmed the departure of Whitehead on Wednesday afternoon.

Whitehead, who was on the touchline in the Reds’ Carabao Cup exit at Manchester United on Tuesday night, joined Barnsley in the summer as part of Darrell Clarke’s coaching staff.

He has now exercised a clause in his contract to allow him to leave the club.

The 42-year-old, who knows Pelach from his time in the coaching set-up at Huddersfield, had a spell at Stoke during his playing days, while also previously spending a coaching stint at Stoke’s Potteries rivals Port Vale during Reds head coach Clarke’s time at Vale Park.