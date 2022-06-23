Meanwhile, head coach Michael Duff’s first home match in charge will be a sentimental one with his Reds side facing his old club Cheltenham Town at Oakwell on August 6.

Duff makes his first return to Cheltenham for the reverse game on February 18.

Barnsley’s derby against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough will be early in the season on Saturday, September 3.

Barnsley's Oakwell Stadium will host SkyBet League One football next season. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

The reverse fixture against the Owls at Oakwell is scheduled for January 28, although that weekend is also designated as an FA Cup weekend.

Barnsley’s first trip to Morecambe is on October 22.

Barnsley visit Accrington Stanley on Boxing Day and end 2022 with a home match against Fleetwood on December 29.

The Reds start 2023 with a New Year’s Day home with Bolton Wanderers.

Easter games sees Barnsley visit Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s Burton on Good Friday (April 7) and they welcome Shrewsbury Town three days later on Easter Monday.

Barnsley’s last away game is at MK Dons on April 29 and they end the campaign at home to Grant McCann’s Peterborough United on May 6.

JULY

Sat 30 Plymouth Argyle A

AUGUST

Sat 6 Cheltenham Town H

Sat 13 Derby County A

Tue 16 Bristol Rovers H

Sat 20 Wycombe Wanderers H

Sat 27 Ipswich Town A

SEPTEMBER

Sat 3 Sheffield Wednesday A

Sat 10 Portsmouth H

Tue 13 Port Vale H

Sat 17 Cambridge United A

Sat 24 Charlton Athletic H

OCTOBER

Sat 1 Fleetwood Town A

Sat 8 Exeter City H

Sat 15 Bolton Wanderers A

Sat 22 Morecambe A

Tue 25 Lincoln City H

Sat 29 Forest Green Rovers H

NOVEMBER

Sat 5 FA Cup 1

Sat 12 Shrewsbury Town A

Sat 19 Milton Keynes Dons H

Sat 26 FA Cup 2

DECEMBER

Sat Dec 3 Peterborough United A

Sat 10 Oxford United A

Sat 17 Burton Albion H

Mon 26 Accrington Stanley A

Thu 29 Fleetwood Town H

JANUARY

Sun 1 Bolton Wanderers H

Sat 7 Exeter City A

Sat 14 Charlton Athletic A

Sat 21 Accrington Stanley H

Sat 28 Sheffield Wednesday H

FEBRUARY

Sat 4 Portsmouth A

Sat 11 Cambridge United H

Tue 14 Port Vale A

Sat 18 Cheltenham Town A

Sat 25 Derby County H

MARCH

Sat 4 Bristol Rovers A

Sat 11 Plymouth Argyle H

Sat 18 Wycombe Wanderers A

Sat 25 Ipswich Town H

APRIL

Sat 1 Morecambe H

Fri 7 Burton Albion A

Mon 10 Shrewsbury Town H

Sat 15 Forest Green Rovers A

Tue 18 Lincoln City A

Sat 22 Oxford United H

Sat 29 Milton Keynes Dons A

MAY