Barnsley FC fixtures: Reds start 2021-22 season at Cardiff and end at West Brom

They welcome South Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United on October 23 and visit Bramall Lane on March 19 - and end the campaign on May 7 at West Brom, who have targeted a move for head coach Valerien Ismael. The Baggies visit Oakwell on December 18.
August
7 Cardiff City A
14 Coventry City H
17 Luton Town H
21 Queens Park Rangers A
28 Birmingham City H
September
11 Bournemouth A
15 Stoke City A
18 Blackburn Rovers H
25 Blackpool A
29 Nottingham Forest H
October
2 Millwall H
16 Reading A
20 Middlesbrough A
23 Sheffield United H
30 Bristol City A
November
3 Derby County H
6 Hull City H
20 Fulham A
24 Swansea City H
27 Peterborough United A
December
4 Huddersfield Town H
11 Preston North End A
18 West Bromwich Albion H
26 Stoke City H
29 Blackburn Rovers A
January
1 Nottingham Forest A
15 Blackpool H
22 Birmingham City A
29 Bournemouth H
February
5 Cardiff City H
8 Luton Town A
12 Queens Park Rangers H
19 Coventry City A
22 Hull City A
26 Middlesbrough H
March
5 Derby County A
12 Fulham H
15 Bristol City H
19 Sheffield United A
April
2 Reading H
9 Millwall A
15 Swansea City A
18 Peterborough United H
23 Huddersfield Town A
30 Preston North End H
May
7 West Bromwich Albion A
Fixtures subject to change