Barnsley FC fixtures: Reds start 2021-22 season at Cardiff and end at West Brom

BARNSLEY will start the 2021-22 Championship season with a long trip to Cardiff City on August 7 and host Coventry City in their home opener seven days later.

By Leon Wobschall
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 9:01 am
Oakwell, home of Barnsley FC.

They welcome South Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United on October 23 and visit Bramall Lane on March 19 - and end the campaign on May 7 at West Brom, who have targeted a move for head coach Valerien Ismael. The Baggies visit Oakwell on December 18.

August

7 Cardiff City A

14 Coventry City H

17 Luton Town H

21 Queens Park Rangers A

28 Birmingham City H

September

11 Bournemouth A

15 Stoke City A

18 Blackburn Rovers H

25 Blackpool A

29 Nottingham Forest H

October

2 Millwall H

16 Reading A

20 Middlesbrough A

23 Sheffield United H

30 Bristol City A

November

3 Derby County H

6 Hull City H

20 Fulham A

24 Swansea City H

27 Peterborough United A

December

4 Huddersfield Town H

11 Preston North End A

18 West Bromwich Albion H

26 Stoke City H

29 Blackburn Rovers A

January

1 Nottingham Forest A

15 Blackpool H

22 Birmingham City A

29 Bournemouth H

February

5 Cardiff City H

8 Luton Town A

12 Queens Park Rangers H

19 Coventry City A

22 Hull City A

26 Middlesbrough H

March

5 Derby County A

12 Fulham H

15 Bristol City H

19 Sheffield United A

April

2 Reading H

9 Millwall A

15 Swansea City A

18 Peterborough United H

23 Huddersfield Town A

30 Preston North End H

May

7 West Bromwich Albion A

Fixtures subject to change

