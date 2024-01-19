Donovan Pines was introduced to Barnsley’s supporters at half-time during the 2-1 victory over Carlisle United but it will be some time yet before he returns to play a game.

The American joined as a free agent on Saturday but is still waiting for the international clearance that will allow him to train with his new team-mates.

As with another centre-back, Jamie McCart, pictured, who is recovering from a calf injury, manager Neill Collins is determined to take his time.

“We need to get his international clearance before he can even start training,” Collins said of the giant defender, who was playing in his homeland last year.

“He’s been doing a lot of fitness work but we want to integrate him into the group.

“He's probably going to need to play a couple of under-21 games. Again I'd remind everyone he's not played since October and everyone else in this league has not only had a pre-season but played between 20 and 30 games so it's a big ask.

“But he's got a lot of attributes we're really excited to have in the squad.

“Jamie's progressing but he's going to have to take his time to make sure when he comes back, he's fully fit. It's a calf injury that we need to respect.

PAPER CHAIN: Donovan Pines is still waiting for international clearance to play for Barnsley

“With every injury you have a timeline but it's also changing day to day. Jamie's just progressing as we'd expect.”

Another central defender, Conor McCarthy, has left on loan for Swindon Town having only played Football League Trophy football since his anterior cruciate ligament injury in September 2022 but Collins has told him he still has a future at Oakwell.

“Conor's been a consummate professional since I've been here and he's been really unfortunate that we've gone with some of the other guys,” he said. “It would have been frustrating for Conor, I'm sure, so I'm glad he's got the opportunity to play. I think it will be a good move for him and a good signing for Swindon.

