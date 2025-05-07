Barnsley FC free senior players - with highly-rated keeper and experienced striker offered fresh terms by League One club

Barnsley goalkeeper Kieren Flavell (Image: Tony Johnson)

BARNSLEY have announced their retained list with senior players Josh Benson, Sam Cosgrove, Jonathan Lewis, Aiden Marsh, Conor McCarthy and Donovan Pines among those to leave Oakwell.

A contract option has been activated on youngster Connor Barratt, who broke into the first team late on in the season, while forward Stephen Humphrys and keeper Kieren Flavell are among those offered fresh terms.

Academy product Flavell impressed after stepping in for injured duo Jackson Smith and Joe Gauci.

His contractual situation has been in focus, with several clubs, including Sheffield United and Fulham having been alerted to the fact that he is out of contract in the summer.

Barnsley's Stephen Humphrys. Photo: Tony Johnson.

The club have announced that youngsters Theo Chapman, Josiah Dyer, Adam Hayton, Charlie Hickingbottom, Nathan James, Jean Claude Makiessi, Emmaisa Nzondo, Hayden Pickard and Callum West will also leave at the end of their current deals.

Luke Alker, Aaron Atkinson, Kieran Graham, Ziggy Kozluk, Bayley McCann – son of Doncaster manager Grant – and Tom Senior have been offered fresh deals.