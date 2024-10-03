Barnsley FC glad to hit the road, Leeds United marching on, Sheffield Wednesday stun high-fliers - The YP FootballTalk Podcast
In this week’s show, YP football writers Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall discuss why Barnsley might be glad to hit the road for this weekend’s derby clash at League One rivals Huddersfield Town, given their struggles so far this season at Oakwell.
How satisfied will Leeds United be in the Championship after they followed up a resounding 3-0 win at home to Coventry City ahead of a 1-1 draw at manager Daniel Farke’s former club, Norwich City.
Injuries to key players hit Huddersfield and Leeds, while Sheffield Wednesday pulled off a major coup by beating early-season leaders West Brom.
