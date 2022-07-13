The 21-year-old New Zealand international had spells with Aston Villa and Swansea City but was always the bridesmaid, never the bride when the first teams were picked.

Now he wants to put that right but Brad Collins and Jack Walton have warned him to expect stiff competition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“What every footballer wants to do is play games and you can’t replicate the experience in training,” said Searle. “To go out and play games is exactly what I need.

TOP MAN? Barnsley goalkeeper Brad Collins. Picture Tony Johnson

“Life as a back-up goalkeeper is a lot of training, a lot of hard work and you don’t normally get the rewards from it but it just puts you in good stead for when you do get the opportunity.

“When the opportunity comes around you have to take it. You don’t like not playing but it’s a team sport and there’s only 11 on the pitch. You have to keep pushing the other goalkeepers and they’ll push you.

“It’s a very strong goalkeeping group here and all we can ask is to push each other on the training pitch.”

Walton, last season’s No 2 with Collins in excellent form, says he will get that.

RIVAL: Barnsley goalkeeper Jack Walton. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“We’re quite a close-knit group as goalkeepers, always have been,” he said. “The aim for us is to push each other. “There’s a new gaffer, new eyes and all three of us are after one shirt so we push each other to be the best we can be.

“It’s the decision for the gaffer who plays and when that decision is made it’s for the other players to then push that player to get the best out of him. You fully support them and make sure they’re ready for each game.”

Collins already gets the sense new manager Michael Duff will be very demanding.

“He’s exactly what the club needed,” he commented. “He’s a lot about mentality, which is a lot different to last season and that’s great. There are a lot of young boys here who sometimes need that little push in the back of their head. It’s a great appointment and we’re all looking forward to him.

NEW FACE: Goalkeeper Jamie Searle pictured while still with Swansea City in April Picture: Athena Pictures/Getty Images