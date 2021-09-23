Defender Liam Kitching is definitely back in the reckoning after serving a three-match suspension, while midfielder Josh Benson also returns to the fray alongside full-backs Jordan Williams and Ben Williams.

Romal Palmer, who has missed last weekend's home game with Blackburn Rovers with a minor injury, returned to training on Thursday and will be assessed tomorrow to determine whether he could also be involved.

On the return of Kitching and Benson, assistant head coach Jo Laumann said: “For sure, we are happy to have them back.

Josh Benson, pictured in action for Barnsley in their Carabao Cup tie at Bolton in August. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

“They have made a massive impact in the games they have played and we are happy to have them both back and fit and the squad is getting bigger, especially with the quality in the game which will help us massively.”

Obbi Oulare, who has yet to make his debut while he continues to work on his fitness - with a back problem having also hindered his progress - has also made a step forward this week towards donning the first-team jersey of Barnsley for the first time and introducing himself to Reds fans.

Laumann added: “He is getting better and he has come back to the group now and before, he did a lot of individual stuff.

"But he seems to get fitter day by day and we can see what impact he has going to give us, like on the day he is going to be (fully) fit. But we are happy about him joining the group now.”

Mads Andersen and Carlton Morris remain sidelined for the Reds, with no time-scale on the latter returning to the fray yet following a knee problem sustained in the home game with Coventry in August.